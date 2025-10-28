Expand / Collapse search
California suspect accused of shooting, killing deputy crashes motorcycle during highway pursuit

Footage shows the suspect racing along the freeway at speeds topping 150 mph before colliding with a car

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published | Updated
California suspect accused of fatally shooting deputy crashes motorcycle in high-speed chase Video

California suspect accused of fatally shooting deputy crashes motorcycle in high-speed chase

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a California deputy crashed his motorcycle in a high-speed chase, dramatic video shows. (Credit: KTTV)

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a California deputy crashed his motorcycle into a moving car during a high-speed police chase on Monday, dramatic video shows.

The footage shows the suspect racing along the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino County at speeds topping 150 mph. The cyclist is seen weaving through traffic and driving the wrong way several times before smashing into a vehicle around 1:35 p.m. Video shows the suspect being sent airborne before he crashes onto his back, skidding across the pavement as debris from his motorcycle scatters.

Officers surrounded the man moments later and took him into custody. Video shows him sitting upright in a neck brace before being loaded onto a gurney and airlifted to a hospital.

LOS ANGELES BUS HIJACKED AFTER ON-BOARD FATAL SHOOTING, SPARKING WILD POLICE CHASE

Motorcycle suspect seen speeding along 210 Freeway during police chase in California.

A suspect accused of killing a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy speeds along the 210 Freeway before crashing into a moving car.  (FOX 11)

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the freeway near Exit 56 in Ontario, according to FOX 11.

The armed suspect was fleeing after law enforcement were called to a domestic violence incident involving a woman in Rancho Cucamonga at around 12:37 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said.

⁠⁠The perpetrator allegedly shot at police and one deputy – identified as Deputy Andrew Nunez — was struck and airlifted to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Motorcycle suspect seen speeding along 210 Freeway during police chase in California.

Police take a suspect into custody on the 210 Freeway in Ontario after he crashed his motorcycle while fleeing officers following the fatal shooting of a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy. (FOX 11)

POLICE CHASE ENDS WITH TRUCK EXPLOSION AND FIRE IN DRAMATIC SCENE CAPTURED ON CAMERA

After the shooting, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to their fallen colleague.

"Deputy Nunez served with unwavering commitment, courage and deep compassion for the community he vowed to protect," a sheriff’s office statement reads. "His bravery and sacrifice reflect a life dedicated to safeguarding others, even at the greatest cost. Such devotion will remain forever etched in our hearts."

Portrait of Deputy Andrew Nunez in uniform with the U.S. flag behind him.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez was fatally shot Monday while responding to a domestic violence call in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office)

The statement extended condolences to his family, friends and fellow deputies.

"Rest in eternal peace, Deputy Nunez," the sheriff's office said. "Your watch has concluded, yet your spirit, service and sacrifice will live on in every life you touched."

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
