Bryan Kohberger adds new lawyer ahead of murder trial: Who is Bicka Barlow?

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has added one of his own defense expert witnesses to his legal team as he faces charges that could carry the death penalty in connection with the home-invasion murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

San Francisco attorney Bicka Barlow, an expert on DNA forensics who testified for Kohberger's defense during an August 2023 hearing, has been admitted pro hac vice in the case, meaning the judge gave her permission to represent Kohberger alongside his other lawyers even though her license is in California.

Barlow earned a bachelor's degree in genetics from the University of California, Berkeley, before getting a master's from Cornell University, according to her website. She then went to the University of San Francisco School of Law.

JUDGE UNSEALS TRANSCRIPT OF CLOSED-DOOR IGG HEARING

She began her career as a researching attorney in the criminal division of the San Francisco Superior Court and eventually founded a private practice dedicated to cases involving DNA.

She claims to have led the first successful challenge in an American court to the admissibility of short tandem repeat (STR) DNA evidence, one of the most common methods of DNA analysis.

She also has experience with mitochondrial DNA and Y-STR, which is STR testing specific to the Y chromosome.

WITNESS TO IDAHO MURDERS SAYS INTRUDER WITH BUSHY EYEBROWS CARRIED VACUUM OUT OF CRIME SCENE: COURT DOCS

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Jay Logsdon, a deputy to lead defense attorney Anne Taylor, will remain on the team as a consultant but will not represent the 30-year-old Kohberger at trial, according to an order from Ada County Judge Steven Hippler.

DNA evidence has been central to identifying Kohberger as a suspect in the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Police recovered a knife sheath from under Mogen's remains with DNA on the snap.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

During a closed-door proceeding that was unsealed this week, Moscow Detective Brett Payne, the lead investigator, testified that Kohberger's name had not been known to him prior to Dec. 19, when the FBI offered it up as a tip after a genetic genealogy investigation.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

But the FBI's use of genealogy databases violated an internal policy, defense witness Dr. Leah Larkin testified at the same hearing. Investigators used at least two databases that were not supposed to be accessed by law enforcement.

Hippler previously ruled that the FBI's actions did not violate the Constitution or undermine probable cause used to arrest Kohberger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kohberger's trial is expected to begin in August and take up to 15 weeks. He could face the death penalty if convicted.