Bryan Kohberger case: Idaho judge unseals transcript of closed-door IGG hearing

FIRST ON FOX: An Idaho judge has unsealed a 175-page partially redacted transcript of a closed-door hearing in which University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense team sought to undermine the credibility of investigative genetic genealogy research that helped police zero in on him in connection with a quadruple homicide.

Ada County Judge Steven Hippler had previously told both the prosecution and defense to propose redactions before releasing the transcript from a Jan. 23 hearing.

Taylor tried to portray the investigative genetic genealogy evidence, or IGG, as improperly left out of the probable cause affidavit used to justify several warrants in the case, including her client's arrest and multiple searches.

But Moscow Police Detective Brett Payne, the leader investigator, testified that the IGG lead was merely a tip and said authorities dug up more evidence at they allege linked Kohberger to the case.

"We made that decision in an effort to independently verify the information that was provided to us as a tip from the FBI, in much the same way we would any other tip in law enforcement," he testified. " So it was not in any way meant to obfuscate any sort of information, it was simply can we validate Mr. Kohberger's involvement in this incident or can we not. That was it."

During a two-day public proceeding that followed the closed hearing last month, the defense argued that the FBI violated Kohberger's Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Four University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a home on Nov. 13, 2022 – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Under Mogen's body, police found a knife sheath that helped crack the case – it had a DNA sample on it.

Idaho State Police and Othram Laboratories failed to generate leads from the sample, however, according to Payne.

The FBI then stepped in with its own resources and supplied Kohberger's name as a tip to be investigated on Dec. 19, 2022, Payne testified.

Eleven days later, police arrested him at his parents' house in Pennsylvania.

On multiple occasions, Taylor attempted to question witnesses about other topics outside the IGG – but Judge Hippler sustained objections from prosecutors, who noted that the hearing was solely dedicated to IGG.

Latah County Judge John Judge entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf at his arraignment on a superseding indictment in May 2023. Kohberger's lawyers later successfully argued for a change of venue, transferring the case to Ada County under Judge Hippler.

His trial is scheduled to begin in August and is expected to stretch on for weeks. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News Digital for updates.