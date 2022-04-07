Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Bridge climber coaxed down during rush-hour drama caught on video

Man taken to hospital once off the bridge, motives unknown

By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Man scales Brooklyn Bridge during morning rush hour Video

Man scales Brooklyn Bridge during morning rush hour

The New York Police Department assisted a man off the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge on April 7, 2022. Credit: @TimothyDavidNYC / TMX

The New York Police Department says a man was assisted off the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge without incident.

Police first received the call just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The bridge was reopened to traffic before 8 a.m.

NEW YORK CITY 4-YEAR-OLD SURVIVES SIX-STORY FALL FROM WINDOW WITH HELP FROM GOOD SAMARITANS, POLICE: VIDEO

A department spokeswoman did not know if the man was suicidal, but he was taken to a hospital once off the bridge. She also did not mention if the man would face any charges. 

NYC MAYOR BLAMES TERMINATION OF MASK MANDATE MOM DANIELA JAMPEL ON 'INAPPROPRIATE' TWEET

The Daily Mail reported he was wearing an HH Cares T-shirt, which is the environmental and sustainability charity arm of The Howard Hughes Corp.

