Massachusetts boy, 2, dies in horrific accident at auto repair shop

State police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A 2-year-old boy in Massachusetts died Thursday after he was crushed by a piece of construction equipment at an auto repair shop

The "horrible tragedy" happened around 12:40 p.m. at Hajj Auto Service in Cohasset, Massachusetts, Cohasset Chief of Police William Quigley told reporters. 

auto garage massachusetts

Investigators on the scene of an accident at an auto garage in Massachusetts.  (Boston 25)

The boy’s grandfather rushed the boy to a nearby police station, Quigley said. The child was then transferred to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

"At this point, it doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious," Quigley said.  

An employee who witnessed the accident was given medical aid and officers are "taking it very tough," Quigley added, noting that one had been sent home. 

The family that operates Hajj Auto Service lives in the neighboring town of Hull, and has owned the auto garage for "many years," Quigley said. 

State police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation. 

