Boy, 14, charged with murder after Bronx teen killed in suspected gang crossfire

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Officers responded to a report of a female shot near Home Street and Tinton Avenue in the Bronx around 5:05 p.m. Monday, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim, Evette Jeffrey, was found "unconscious and unresponsive" with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was later pronounced dead.

Jeffrey was visiting her boyfriend at a school near the site of the shooting, according to FOX 5 New York, which police identified as Bronx Latin Intermediate School No. 158.

A fight reportedly broke out nearby, and a boy who was punched during the schoolyard altercation was reportedly handed a 9mm pistol, which he then fired three times.

One of the rounds hit Jeffrey, who was not the intended target of the alleged perpetrator.

"She was an innocent bystander who was simply trying to take cover behind the brick wall and was struck in the head by one of the rounds," New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a press conference.

The incident is believed to be gang-related.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning as he tried to enter a taxi and initially attempted to flee, according to Kenny.

The teen was reportedly arrested without further incident.

The teen was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Police are also searching for the 12-year-old who allegedly provided the gun to the suspect, according to FOX 5.