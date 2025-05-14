Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

Boy, 14, charged with murder after Bronx teen killed in suspected gang crossfire

Evette Jeffrey, 16, caught in crossfire while visiting boyfriend at school

Kyle Schmidbauer By Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Published
close
Teen allegedly fatally shot by another teen in the Bronx Video

Teen allegedly fatally shot by another teen in the Bronx

Evette Jeffrey was reportedly killed in the crossfire of a gang-related dispute. (NYPD NEWS via X)

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Officers responded to a report of a female shot near Home Street and Tinton Avenue in the Bronx around 5:05 p.m. Monday, according to a police spokesperson. 

The victim, Evette Jeffrey, was found "unconscious and unresponsive" with a gunshot wound to the head. 

She was later pronounced dead.

TIMES SQUARE FOOD CART VENDOR SHOT AFTER DISPUTE WITH GROUP OF YOUNG PEOPLE

NYPD

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Evette Jeffrey. (WNYW)

Jeffrey was visiting her boyfriend at a school near the site of the shooting, according to FOX 5 New York, which police identified as Bronx Latin Intermediate School No. 158. 

A fight reportedly broke out nearby, and a boy who was punched during the schoolyard altercation was reportedly handed a 9mm pistol, which he then fired three times. 

One of the rounds hit Jeffrey, who was not the intended target of the alleged perpetrator.

"She was an innocent bystander who was simply trying to take cover behind the brick wall and was struck in the head by one of the rounds," New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a press conference.

The incident is believed to be gang-related.

11 ALLEGED TEEN TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS ATTACK NYPD OFFICERS: POLICE

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning as he tried to enter a taxi and initially attempted to flee, according to Kenny. 

The teen was reportedly arrested without further incident. 

Bronx shooting scene

Jeffrey was reportedly shot near Bronx Latin Intermediate School in Morrisania. (WNYW)

The teen was charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are also searching for the 12-year-old who allegedly provided the gun to the suspect, according to FOX 5.

Kyle Schmidbauer is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. A graduate of Montclair State University in New Jersey, he joined Fox in 2022.