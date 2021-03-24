Boulder suspect identified, charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Boulder mass shooting suspect identified, charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

Boulder, Colo., police officials updated the public regarding Monday’s mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store that left 10 people dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, revealing they have charged the suspect with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Police identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colo., man, though his motive for the attack was not specified at this time. Police also identified the 10 victims, whose families were notified by 4 a.m. local time. They range in age from 20 to 65 years old.

Authorities have identified the victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

"Our hearts got out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Tuesday. She pledged that the department would "bring justice to each of these families."

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty pledged Tuesday "to make sure that the killer is held absolutely and fully accountable for what he did, to them, to all the loved ones and friends of the victims, and to the boulder community yesterday."

Officials said they are still working to determine a motive in the shooting. According to Dougherty, Alissa lived "most of his life in the United States," though he did not provide additional information beyond that. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Graham rips Biden, Harris on border; demands access during visit

A fuming Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., railed against President Joe Biden and his administration's role in the crisis at the southern border Tuesday, suggesting the White House is gaslighting the public into believing the U.S.-Mexico frontier is secure.

Graham joined "Hannity" to praise Fox News contributor Sara Carter's exclusive report about conditions in migrant holding facilities.

"If this is proven to be true and I have no doubt it is," Graham said, "all I can say -- let me tell you this, [migrant holding] POD 3A, according to your reporting, is supposed to hold 80 people. There were 694 children in POD 3A being managed by two Border Patrol agents.

"God bless the Border Patrol, God bless the customs agents who are dealing with the Biden administration s---show at the border."

Graham demanded congressional Democrats show the same outrage that they showed during the Trump administration, pointing to now-Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joining a protest held outside a Trump-era detention center in the Everglades near Homestead, Fla. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also traveled to Texas during the Trump administration to stage a similar protest. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



VP Harris to speak at summit with ties to disgraced former Women's March leader

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a summit with ties to Tamika Mallory, who stepped down from The Women's March in 2019 after facing criticism for her praise of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The Black Women's Roundtable scheduled for March 24-28 will feature Harris as a speaker. Mallory is a member of the Black Women's Roundtable, which is part of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation led by her friend Melanie Campbell.

Campbell defended Mallory when she faced accusations of anti-Semitism before stepping down from The Women's March, sharing a petition in support of Mallory.

"Black women all over the nation and Diaspora stand [in] solidarity and support of our #sistar leader TamikaDMallory #IStandwithTamikaMallory," Campbell wrote on Twitter in 2018.

Mallory was one of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's President's Circle Leadership Award Honorees in 2020. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was a guest on 'Hannity' Tuesday where he discussed calls for gun control following Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colo.



"There have been too damn many of these [mass shootings], and we need to stop them. But the Democrat’s proposal, every time, is always the same, which is take away guns from law-abiding citizens. It doesn’t work, it doesn’t reduce crime. And, in fact, it makes it worse, because it disarms the potential victims and makes them vulnerable to criminals," he said.

"If you want to stop them, the way to do that, what works, is you target the bad guys. You go after violent criminals, you go after felons, you go after fugitives, you go after those with serious mental illness. You stop them from getting guns, and when they try to illegally buy a firearm, you lock them up and you put them in jail," Cruz added.

