Ted Cruz ‘fighting for’ media access at southern border

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discussed his upcoming trip to the southern border on "The Faulkner Focus" and said the Biden administration is "trying to cover up this crisis" by denying press access to border facilities.

SEN. TED CRUZ: "It's getting worse and worse every day. It is the direct result of political decisions made by the Biden administration. As soon as Joe Biden was sworn in, he halted construction on the border wall. He reinstituted the failed policy of ‘Catch and Release’ -- so they're releasing illegal immigrants who are detained now. They're doing that in many cases without COVID testing them. And he repealed the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, which was a tremendous foreign policy and immigration victory that the Trump administration had negotiated with Mexico. Joe Biden tore that apart. And the result is we're seeing a crisis...

The Biden administration doesn't want anyone to know this. And so on Friday, I'm taking 17 senators down to the border to meet with Border Patrol, to see the detention facilities, to visit with law enforcement, to hear the concerns down on the border in Texas. I've spent a lot of time down there. And astonishingly, the Biden administration is refusing to allow any media to accompany us. We had requests -- Fox News wanted to come with us, ABC News wanted to come with us, embed with us. And the Biden administration's argument, it's really quite absurd, is that apparently the media -- you guys are too much of a risk of COVID. That's their stated justification. Never mind that they are packing thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants in packed facilities. It is reporters and cameramen that pose the COVID threat. And Harris, that's obviously absurd. I can tell you, I've taken border trips. I've been to those facilities many times in the Obama administration, in the Trump administration, and they've always let media in. It is only the Biden administration that is engaged in this blackout...

But the fact that every news station is not outraged -- if Donald Trump had done this and said, ‘No reporters are allowed on the border,’ the media would have rightly lost their minds. And y’all would have been right to. Right now, too many of the reporters in the mainstream media, they view their job as being cheerleaders for the Biden administration and apologizing for it. I think the media has a right to be there. And I'm fighting for the media to be able to go and see what's happening and get pictures and see the crisis that's happening."

