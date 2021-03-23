Bernie Sanders admits 'I don't feel comfortable about' Trump ban from Twitter

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former President Donald Trump rarely see eye to eye on anything, but it appears the two have found common ground when it comes to Trump's ban from Twitter.

The former president and prolific user of the social media platform was permanently suspended following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The move outraged Republicans who accused Twitter of left-leaning bias and political censorship, though the sentiment was echoed by few liberals.

On Tuesday, however, outspoken Trump critic Sanders told New York Times columnist Ezra Klein that he didn't feel "particularly comfortable" with the idea of a sitting U.S. president being barred from expressing his views on a public platform.

"Look, you have a racist, sexist, xenophobe, pathological liar, an authoritarian ... a bad news guy," Sanders said. "But if you're asking me do I feel particularly comfortable that the then president of the United States could not express his views on Twitter? I don't feel comfortable about that."

Sanders added that social media shouldn't serve as a platform "for authoritarian purposes and insurrection," but maintained that the issue is one "that we have got to be thinking about, because if anybody who thinks yesterday it was Donald Trump who was banned and tomorrow it could be somebody else who has a very different point of view."

Sanders also said he wasn't comfortable with a "handful of high tech people" making their own distinctions between free speech and dangerous rhetoric.

The senator from Vermont made the comment days after Trump senior adviser Jason Miller confirmed the former president plans to return to social media with his own service.

Miller added that Trump has been having "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and "numerous companies" have approached the former president.