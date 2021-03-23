VP Harris to speak at summit with ties to disgraced former Women's March leader

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a summit with ties to Tamika Mallory, who stepped down from The Women's March in 2019 after facing criticism for her praise of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

KAMALA HARRIS' LAUGHING ANSWER TO BORDER QUESTION SPARKS BACKLASH

The Black Women's Roundtable scheduled for March 24-28 will feature Harris as a speaker. Mallory is a member of the Black Women's Roundtable, which is part of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation led by her friend Melanie Campbell.

Campbell defended Mallory when she faced accusations of anti-Semitism before stepping down from The Women's March, sharing a petition in support of Mallory.

"Black women all over the nation and Diaspora stand [in] solidarity and support of our #sistar leader TamikaDMallory #IStandwithTamikaMallory," Campbell wrote on Twitter in 2018.

Mallory was one of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's President's Circle Leadership Award Honorees in 2020.

She has faced backlash after she said that the controversial Farrakhan was the "greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities." Mallory had been seen attending an event where Farrakhan said that "the powerful Jew is my enemy."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Mallory later wrote, "As I continue to grow and learn as both an activist and as a woman, I will continue to grapple with the complicated nature of working across ideological lines and the question of how to do so without causing harm to vulnerable people."

Fox News' Stephen Sorace, Madeline Farber and Caleb Parke contributed to this report.