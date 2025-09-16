Bondi says era of ‘radical left’ normalizing political violence ‘is over’ after of Charlie Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a strongly-worded declaration Tuesday, vowing to take action against violent threats in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Bondi wrote a post on X about how hate speech that turns into threats does not fall under First Amendment free speech protections.

"Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment," Bondi wrote. "It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over."

Bondi listed off other acts that she said are not protected under the First Amendment.

"You cannot call for someone’s murder," she wrote. "You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as ‘free speech.’"

The attorney general said these acts "are punishable crimes," and that these threats will be met with "the full force of the law."

"Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence," Bondi wrote. "It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals."

Bondi’s post comes days after Kirk was shot and killed on the Utah Valley University campus while engaging in debates during a Turning Point USA event. Authorities have said the 22-year-old suspected assassin held a "leftist ideology."

"We will never be silenced," Bondi wrote. "Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation."