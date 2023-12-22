Bizarre moments captured on Ring camera in 2023

In 2023, homes across the nation became the backdrop for surprising moments captured by Ring security cameras. These videos elicited laughter, tugged at heartstrings, and sent shivers down spines.

From unexpected animal encounters to heartwarming acts of kindness, surveillance devices witnessed it all. Let's look back at the most notable Ring camera moments of 2023.

Couple's sweet journey from first date to newlyweds

A young couple from Georgia discovered that their Ring home security camera system captured special moments in their relationship.

After Megan and Alex Herrig got married, they realized that the camera documented significant events such as the end of their first date, their first moments as newlyweds and bringing their new dog, Cooper, home for the first time.

Megan said she was grateful for the ability to relive these precious moments through the captured videos, describing their lives together as full of meaningful "firsts."

Dog returns to former shelter and rings doorbell

A Texas rescue dog named Bailey astounded her new owners and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso by embarking on a remarkable 10-mile journey back to her former shelter after running away.

Bailey navigated busy intersections over two days to reach the shelter in the middle of the night.

The heartwarming reunion was captured on a Ring camera as Bailey rang the doorbell, signaling her desire to be let in.

The husky mix is now happily settled with her new family, marking a joyful conclusion to her adventure.

Pizza delivery hero foils suspect

Tyler Morrell, a pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania, became an unexpected hero when he assisted police in capturing a suspect while making a delivery.

Morrell noticed police chasing a suspect across the street as he was delivering a pizza.

Without hesitation, he lunged forward, tripped the fleeing suspect, and helped police apprehend him, all while holding the pizza order.

The Brookhaven Police Department expressed gratitude and even offered Morrell a job in law enforcement.

Thieves caught red-handed

A pair of Florida thieves pulled off a heist on a celebrity jeweler, disabling alarms and stealing $500,000 in valuables.

However, the burglars overlooked a key detail: a discreetly positioned Ring camera.

The camera captured a clear shot of one suspect's face, who appeared shocked upon noticing the device.

Police suspect that the duo is part of a crime ring responsible for at least six similar incidents.

Mountain lions roaming the property

Homeowners near Boulder Canyon, Colorado, made a shocking discovery in late January as they reviewed their Ring camera video feed, spotting two mountain lions on the outskirts of their yard.

The homeowners reported previous wildlife encounters, including bears attempting to enter their condo.

They said they were "pleasantly surprised" by the sighting of the two mountain lions traveling together.

Bear ready for its close-up

Elizabeth Martin, a Florida resident, encountered a bear on her property in the middle of the night, triggering her Ring video doorbell alert.

Though familiar with the bear family in the area, it was the first time they had set off the alert.

The video shows a bear putting its face to the camera, with another smaller bear in the background.

Martin recalled an incident where a bear had opened her outside freezer in the past. The bear in this recent encounter explored her yard before leaving.

As Florida residents navigate their unique wildlife challenges, these incidents have become memorable cautionary tales about the untamed side of the Sunshine State.

House explosion rocks quiet Pennsylvania suburb

A shocking incident unfolded in the Pittsburgh area, revealing the horrifying explosion of a house.

The Ring camera video, taken from a nearby damaged home, showcases the peaceful suburban neighborhood just moments before chaos erupts.

Five lives were claimed by the blast. The explosion, attributed to problems with a hot water tank, demolished three structures and caused damage to several others.

Video captured by the Ring security camera serves as a chilling testament to the sudden and tragic nature of the fatal incident.

A scaly surprise in Florida

A Wesley Chapel, Florida, woman, identified only as Lucia, made a surprising discovery when her Ring doorbell camera captured video of an alligator approaching her front door.

Lucia stumbled upon the unusual video after her dog's barking prompted her to check the recording.

Following the incident, Lucia began regularly reviewing the video feed for more potential wildlife encounters.

Despite her proximity to ponds, including one behind her home and across the street, Lucia has not observed additional alligator activity, according to Ring.

Bobcats busted on family's property

A Texas family using a Ring doorbell camera discovered an unexpected visitor, a bobcat, on their property.

After receiving a motion alert, the homeowner, Jessica Carlsen, found the bobcat on their fence.

The bobcat returned with a companion the next day, lingering in the family's yard. While the felines generally pose no threat to humans, small pets may be at risk.

"I love having my Ring cameras around my house, as well as the security system," Carlsen told Ring in a statement released to Fox News Digital.

"It definitely makes me feel safer."