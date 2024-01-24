Biden urged to take control of Texas National Guard, Haley hears from major GOP donor and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



BATTLE BORDER LINES – Biden urged to seize control of Texas National Guard as state defies Supreme Court ruling.

STRUCK A CHORD – Haley hears bottom line from major GOP donor: 'no viable path to continue' versus Trump.

'ABSOLUTELY SCARED' – Hispanic leader explains reason behind Soros' effort to reverse Dems' Texas losing streak.

'OVER A BARREL' – County bills man $23K to build house on his property. Now, Supreme Court decides case.

ROCK SOLID – Tourist unearths mammoth 7.46-carat diamond at Arkansas state park.





POLITICS

HUNTING FOR FACTS – Hunter Biden business associate Mervyn Yan to appear at House Oversight, Judiciary for transcribed interview.

'DEMOCRATS SHOULD BE WORRIED' – Lack of Dem support for Biden in NH could spell trouble for his 2024 bid.

TIM SCOTT'S OPTIONS – What's next for Sen Scott: Trump's running mate or possible 2028 run?

'TRUMP UNDERSTANDS' – Sen Tuberville says school choice will be 'focal point' of 2024 election.

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'DOESN'T WANT INNUENDO' – Tim Scott faces media attacks over engagement, suggest he's 'working hard' to be Trump's VP.

OPEN YOUR HOMES – Councilman's viral proposal of migrant housing 'sign-up' list challenges Dem residents to walk the talk.

PAINFUL CUTS – LA Times layoffs leave newsroom 'decimated.'

MONEY ON THE MIND – 45% of younger people admit they're 'obsessed' with being rich.









OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Who would be the better president for our children and grandchildren?

LEE COHEN – Don't expect Prince Harry to be there in his family's current hour of need.

SHORT QUESTIONS – Dana Perino talks to Rich Edson, senior national correspondent at Fox News — who reveals why the World War II Memorial means so much to him and his family.





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is more bad news for Nikki Haley.

JESSE WATTERS – Trump now has to unite his party with charm, a little muscle and an air of inevitability.

SEAN HANNITY – Every single thing you can think of is worse under Joe Biden.

GREG GUTFELD – In a way, Nikki Haley is running against her own party, not just Trump.







IN OTHER NEWS

'MUCH WISER' – After the 2024 drop out, DeSantis could tee up another WH run: expert.

'JUST INCREDIBLE' – 'Elvis' actor trained with B-17 pilots for role in WWII series.

TEAMING UP – Warriors for women in sports join together after cancel-culture onslaught.

SLOWING DOWN? – What to expect from the final GDP reading of 2023.

'NO IDEA WHAT TO DO' – Giant dog stunned by tiny kitten — won't even make eye contact.

WATCH

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM – Trump is the best person to clean up Biden's 'mess.'

DR. SCOTT ATLAS – The W.H.O. has shattered trust in public health agencies.

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?

THE LAST WORD

"Under President Trump, we had peace. Under Biden, we have war. Under Trump, we had almost no inflation and record low interest rates. Under Biden, Americans are getting squeezed every single day. 60% of Americans now live paycheck to paycheck. Under Trump, we had secure borders. Under Biden, wide-open borders, a wave of unvetted illegal immigrants like we've never seen before, close to 10 million, if not over 10 million. Every single thing you can think of is worse under Joe Biden."

– SEAN HANNITY







