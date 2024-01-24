SEAN HANNITY: Every single thing you can think of is worse under Joe Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity compares former President Trump’s leadership to President Biden’s leadership on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Under President Trump, we had peace. Under Biden, we have war. Under Trump, we had almost no inflation and record low interest rates. Under Biden, Americans are getting squeezed every single day. 60% of Americans now live paycheck to paycheck.

EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL TELLS BIDEN TO 'STAY HIDDEN' SINCE HE 'DOESN'T INSPIRE CONFIDENCE'

Under Trump , we had secure borders. Under Biden, wide-open borders, a wave of unvetted illegal immigrants like we've never seen before, close to 10 million, if not over 10 million. Every single thing you can think of is worse under Joe Biden.

Housing is unaffordable. Homelessness up all over the place. Crime. You know, how is that defund, dismantle, no bail laws and reimagining the police working? Crime is up everywhere. Overdose deaths? They are reaching record levels as well.

American democracy is being ripped to shreds by rogue activists, judges and state officials. We have parents at school board meetings and pro-life activists that are marching peacefully, being targeted by Joe Biden's DOJ for not staying on message and so much is at stake this coming November.