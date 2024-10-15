Biden responds to hurricane survivors' fury over the '$750' FEMA payment and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Biden responds to hurricane survivors' fury over the '$750' FEMA payment.

2. Family who lost 11 in Helene shares shocking phone call.

3. Early voting begins in Georgia, Utah.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘KILLER’ INSTINCT – Clinton’s accidental call-out of Biden-Harris border policy sets social media ablaze. Continue reading …

‘DEADLOCKED’ – Analyst shares turn in recent polling as numbers have ‘completely reversed.’ Continue reading …

PAR FOR THE COURSE – Golfer highlights Trump's words that 'speak for themselves' vs Harris on trans sports. Continue reading …

NAIL IN THE COFFIN – Iconic hardware brand files for bankruptcy — acquisition to rival in the works. Continue reading …

TOUCHDOWN! – Fans left stunned by Aaron Rodgers' incredible Hail Mary pass. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

GETTING UGLY – Fireworks likely in final Pennsylvania Senate debate in race that may decide chamber's majority. Continue reading …

FIGHTING TO WIN – Top outside group backing Senate Republicans showcases fundraising haul. Continue reading …

PLACING BETS – Trump takes lead over Harris across betting markets. Continue reading …

ON THE BALLOT – Could California’s Proposition 36 counter theft and drug crimes? Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'NOT GOING TO WIN' – Bill Maher says he's not 'even nervous' about Trump this time around. Continue reading …

'LOOMING ISSUE' – Voters in major cities reveal preferred candidate to handle immigration. Continue reading …

'RACE TO THE WHITE HOUSE' – NASCAR icon Richard Childress describes 'great' reception for JD Vance during his appearance in North Carolina. Continue reading …

'SAVE MONEY, LIVE BETTER' – Walmart US CEO says retail giant is doing 'everything' it can to keep prices lower. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Kamala goes to church. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – 3 reasons why Kamala Harris still can't define her vision. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'EMOTIONAL DISTURBANCE’ – Dad accused of killing man he found with daughter, 14, could use ‘heat of passion’ defense. Continue reading …

‘BETTER THAN VEAL’ – Host of outdoor cooking show reveals favorite wild animal to hunt for its ‘nutritious meat.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic locations, fall foods and a new film announcement. Take the quiz here …

RETURN TO THE RUNWAY – Victoria's Secret fashion show wildest moments included $12M bras, awkward exes. Continue reading …

COLOR MY WORLD – A Wisconsin resident captured a remarkably beautiful fall view. See video …

WATCH

DOUG COLLINS – This could be a 'red flag' for Kamala Harris' campaign. See video …

TUDOR DIXON – Kamala Harris has 'big problems' in Michigan amid plans to campaign in Rust Belt. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.