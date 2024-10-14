Jets' Aaron Rodgers throws incredible Hail Mary TD pass before halftime vs Bills

Aaron Rodgers has a knack for making wild Hail Mary touchdown throws and he did it again on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills right before halftime.

After Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, Rodgers only had about 14 seconds to even have a legitimate shot at making the long throw for a touchdown. He completed a pass to Garrett Wilson to get the ball to their own 48-yard line.

Rodgers took the snap on the next pass and threw it deep to a group of Jets receivers in the end zone. He found wide receiver Allen Lazard for the 52-yard touchdown. Lazard jumped up for the ball and grabbed it in between a handful of Jets defenders.

It was the fourth Hail Mary touchdown pass of Rodgers’ career, playoffs included.

The play was the talk of the NFL world.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told ESPN the team needed to bat the ball down on that play.

The Bills took a 20-17 lead into halftime.

Rodgers was 13-of-17 with 192 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the first half. He had the other one to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter. Wilson made a nifty toe tap to complete the catch.

Buffalo scored on three of its first four drives. Allen started the scoring with a 1-yard rush with 6:12 left in the first quarter. He then found Mack Hollins in the second for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 6:54 left in the second quarter. The Knox touchdown pass gave the Bills some comfort room before Rodgers’ miraculous pass.

Allen was 10-of-12 with 112 passing yards.