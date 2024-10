Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance was met with a warm reception while making a pit stop at a NASCAR event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina over the weekend, showcasing a strong wave of support from fans as the race to the White House enters its final lap.

"It was great. Everyone was just cheering him and everyone wanted to get close, get pictures, see him, shake his hand, holler and tell him what a great job [he's doing], and how they're looking forward to having him as our next vice president," NASCAR legend Richard Childress, who was present at the race, told Fox News on Monday.

Childress, who supports the Trump-Vance ticket, gave a detailed account of the Ohio senator's encounter with fans at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 as he spoke to "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus.

"It was a great day to have Senator Vance [and] his family there and really just to see how excited he was to be around the fans and [take] pictures, everything. He was just right in there with them," he recalled.

He continued, sharing more about his interaction with Vance's children, who also attended. Donald Trump, Jr. was there as well.

"I carried them to Austin Dillon's car. That's another one of our cars [with Richard Childress Racing]. Kyle Busch was there and picked up both of his boys and each one of them wanted to get in the car and feel like they were driving, and they [got behind the] steering wheel and just smiled so big."

Spectators voiced their enthusiasm for Vance while speaking to Queen City News, a local outlet based in Charlotte.

Blake Henry, a fan from Alabama, told the outlet, "They’re running a true campaign because they have nothing to hide, so they want to get out, talk with the people and share their message and what their plans are."

Xavier Bauguess, a fan from Statesville, North Carolina, described "commotion" at the scene while Vance was present, adding, "it was cool to find out he was actually here."