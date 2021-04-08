Biden presiding over 'abuse of children' at border, Texas Gov. Abbott claims

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Biden presiding over 'child abuse' at border, Texas Gov. Abbott claims

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott demanded Wednesday that the White House close a San Antonio facility housing migrant children following allegations that some of them were being sexually assaulted.

During a news conference, Abbott told reporters he received tips that children at the Freeman Coliseum facility also were not eating enough.

"These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open-border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout for those disastrous policies," Abbott said.

Separate complaints were sent to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Family and Protective services Wednesday, alleging four different kinds of child abuse, he said. The agencies then informed the state leadership.

"In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children," Abbott told reporters.



Kamala Harris pledged to visit border 'at some point,' but two weeks later White House has no update

Vice President Harris said in late March that she would visit the U.S. southern border, but two weeks later there is still no update on when that trip will happen.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she didn't have "any trips to outline or preview" when asked if Harris had scheduled a trip to the border. Harris was designated in March as Biden’s point person to deal with what the White House describes as "root causes" of the border crisis.



"I don't have any trips to outline or preview. What our focus is on is solutions and ensuring we have more beds, we're making processing more efficient and effective and that we are addressing this in a humane way that keeps these kids as safe as we possibly can," Psaki told reporters Wednesday.

Harris took heat in March for laughing when a reporter asked if she would be visiting the border amid the growing migrant crisis.

"Not today," she said. Shortly after, she said in a March 24 interview that she "absolutely" will visit the border "at some point."



CBS News issues new statement backing DeSantis report, again fails to defend 'pay-for-play' narrative

CBS News late Wednesday issued a third statement defending its "60 Minutes" report targeting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, though the network continued to avoid discussing the story's most explosive claim.

DeSantis has accused "60 Minutes" of lying and pushing a false narrative about a "pay-for-play" scheme in which he allegedly rewarded the grocery store chain Publix with coronavirus vaccine distribution rights after the company donated $100,000 to his campaign. The allegation triggered a fierce backlash, including from Florida Democrats who defended the GOP governor.

CBS News doubled down in a statement provided to Fox News, but focused not on the alleged corruption, but the racial disparities of vaccine distribution.

"Last week's 60 Minutes story was about the vaccine roll-out to seniors in Palm Beach County and focused on a lack of access for minority communities," CBS began. "Governor DeSantis' comments about this piece do not acknowledge that his senior constituents in the Glades did not have easy access to a Publix for the vaccine. The Glades is an underserved portion of Palm Beach County with a population of 31,000 that was the focus of the 60 Minutes report."

The statement stressed that Publix was the "only" pharmacy in Palm Beach County to have access to the vaccine in January, when "the mostly Black and Hispanic senior residents of the Glades would need to drive 25 miles if they had a car or take a bus ride to the nearest pharmacy." The statement added that many residents of the Glades "do not own a computer or a smartphone."



SOME PARTING WORDS

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Democrats as "the party of Big…Big Business, Big Tech, Big Hollywood, Big Unions, Big Government."

The Texas Republican's Twitter message had Fox News' Shannon Bream discussing on "Fox News @ Night" how Republicans view the current political climate as a "defining moment in American politics."

"Republicans are the party of the little guy," Cruz continued. "Small business, blue-collar workers, cops, firefighters, waiters and waitresses."

