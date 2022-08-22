Biden official mocked for 'out of touch' comment, grim find in search for missing teen and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ - Biden official mocked for touting solar panel discount for middle-class Americans. Continue reading …

GRIM DISCOVERY - SUV pulled from reservoir after private divers claim to have found body of missing California teen. Continue reading …

CARBON FOOTPRINT FAIL - Climate activist Steven Spielberg's private jet has burned $116,000 worth of jet fuel in two months. Continue reading …



HIGH COST OF LIVING - Rents squeezing Jersey City, Boston, Palo Alto residents the most. Continue reading …



‘JEN, YOU ARE A GEM’ - Casey Affleck shares heartfelt message after missing brother's wedding. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘DEEPEN AND ENHANCE’ COOPERATION - Republican governor leads latest US delegation to Taiwan. Continue reading …



‘MASSIVE DISCONNECT’ - GOP lawmaker says voters don't care about 2020 election, Jan 6th. Continue reading …

CLASSROOM CONUNDRUM - Education Sec. Cardona slams lack of ‘respect’ for teachers who ‘bent over backwards’ during pandemic. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NEW BEAT - New York Times creates new focus on 'right-wing media' to see what's driving political decisions of 'many Americans.' Continue reading …



UNDER ATTACK - New York Times report: ‘American Dream’ is being ‘distorted — particularly by Republicans of color.’ Continue reading …

‘SMART AND SAVVY SHOW’ - Liberal media pundits praise Brian Stelter after CNN exit: ‘Like a mountain guide in an avalanche.’ Continue reading …

KEEPING DEMOCRACY SAFE - WaPo media columnist offers 'prescription' for how to cover 'threats to democracy' in final op-ed. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY - The affidavit only tells the government's side of the story for raiding Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN - Fox News host calls FBI's raid on Trump's home the 'greatest interference in our political system.' Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - IRS performance audit exposes how the swamp rewards failure. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MURDER MYSTERY - Disturbing new revelation in the case of Microsoft exec who was executed in front of his toddler daughter. Continue reading …

‘FIND OF A LIFETIME’ - Boy, 8, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina. Continue reading …



FAMILY FEUDS - Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz: A look at Hollywood’s family rifts and rumors. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"They [Democrats] will do anything, they will go anywhere, they will search anything, they will clobber anybody to prevent [Trump] from running for president."

- MARK LEVIN

