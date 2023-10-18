Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘DONE BY OTHER TEAM’ – Biden says Israel not to blame for rocket attack on Gaza hospital that left 500 dead. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Choir of GOP senators introduce bills to refreeze $6B in Iranian assets. Continue reading …

HOUSE IN CHAOS – House gears up for second speaker vote as Jordan navigates rocky path. Continue reading …

NIGHTMARE NEIGHBORS – Residents angry after squatters run riot in community, bring in prostitutes, drugs. Continue reading …

SEARCH IS OVER – Joran van der Sloot to reveal details of Natalee Holloway's death, lawyer says. Continue reading …







'DAY OF RAGE' – Protests erupt outside US embassy in Lebanon as Israel-Hamas conflict widens. Continue reading …

‘DE FACTO BAN’ – Biden under pressure from all sides to walk back EV mandates. Continue reading …

TRUMP CARD – Ramaswamy's main rival for the 'America First' vote is Trump himself. Continue reading …

‘JARRING' – Staples under fire for canceling conservative warning parents of sexually explicit library books. Continue reading …

LIMITED ACCESS – Biden has only done one daily newsprint interview since taking office: report. Continue reading …

UNDER SCRUTINY – Department of Education responds to Liberty University over claims they are trying to tarnish their image. Continue reading …

‘UNACCEPTABLE’ – TikToker 'embarrassed' to be an NYU graduate as anti-Israel sentiment grows. Continue reading …

PLAYING ON PEOPLE'S EMOTIONS – Conservative Canadian leader goes viral for munching on apple while calmly batting down reporter's questions. Continue reading …

GREGG JARRETT – How Hamas radicalized Palestinians for their genocidal attack on Israel. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Cancel culture needs to come for college kids defending Hamas, too. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – There has been a bipartisan obsession with flooding America with refugees. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Hamas orchestrated a global disinformation campaign to thwart the Israeli ground operation. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – If Iran gets directly involved 'all bets are off' in the Middle East. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – This letter from Harvard student groups could have been written by Hamas. Continue reading …





IT'S ‘MAINSTREAM’ – Jewish luxury handbag retailer warns antisemitism is casually accepted in celebrity culture. Continue reading …

‘SIMPLE’ MAN – ‘Yellowstone’ chef reveals star is a ‘picky’ eater. Continue reading …

‘LIFE-ALTERING’ – Woman loses leg after having the flu. Continue reading …

‘WOKE’ MOVE? – World Series champ critical of Giants after Alyssa Nakken interviews for manager job. Continue reading …

'GOURD' TIME FOR ZOO ANIMALS — An array of critters at the Washington Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma have a blast smashing and snacking on enriching Halloween-themed treats. Check this out!. See video …







EMILY AUSTIN: Biden's trip to Israel is a 'big waste of time.' See video …

JIM GERAGHTY: Trump missing debate is ‘bad for democracy.' See video …

"Tonight, Iran, they are now threatening to involve themselves directly in this conflict. If that happens, all bets are off – the entire Middle East could in fact, potentially get involved."- SEAN HANNITY

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning!