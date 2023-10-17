GREG GUTFELD: This letter from Harvard student groups could have been written by Hamas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Tuesday. How you doing? Good to see you all. All right, that's enough. So if you haven't visited a college campus lately, you'd be in for a shock. And not just because the students are more rotund and brightly dyed than a handful of peanut M&Ms. Nope. They got strong opinions, big mouths and soft hands. But don't judge them because they're spoiled, lazy, pompous, vapid, selfish, entitled, elitist ******. Judge them because they're also rabid anti-Semites.

You know how it started. More than 30 student groups at Harvard signed an open letter blaming Israel for the October 7th massacre of 1400 Jews and counting. Women were raped, children were beheaded and burned, grandmothers were murdered, 200 Israelis are now being held hostage. And a bunch of American college students, who believe calling a lumberjack in a dress, "sir," is an act of violence, signed their names to a statement supporting that. It reads in part, "We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today's events did not occur in a vacuum. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel's violence." It could have been written by Hamas.

Probably was. One Harvard Law student who was on the board of one of the groups resigned, but said she didn't even see the statement until "we had signed on." Well, that sucks. What's the next excuse? Sorry, I didn't recognize the anti-Semitism. The dog ate my copy of Mein Kampf? Here's an idea. If you don't want to make your anti-Semitism public, don't sign public statements of antisemitism and save the old "I didn't know what I was signing" for weaseling out of your student loans. But why are these students panicking now? Why are they backing away from their support for the massacre of Jews? Because they're scared that they won't get jobs. A billionaire hedge fund manager named Bill Ackman has asked Harvard for a list of students who signed the letter so that he and other CEOs don't inadvertently hire them. Several other CEOs joined in. So finally, they're holding those people accountable for their actions- something as rare as a Republican on college campuses these days. Some are calling this cancel culture but most of the same people are the ones who invented cancel culture.

Libs used to think it was great fun to get people fired for making the OK sign or misgendering somebody. They enjoyed digging up decade-old tweets to embarrass people. Like Roseanne's late-night words or the ones where Bill Hemmer said ugly people belong in the circus. They insisted we all should be defined by our worst moment and never be allowed to forget it. No forgiveness, no grace, no accounting for human error. But now the responsibly raised organic chickens have come home to roost. It's not so much fun when it's their turn. How does it feel, *******? Yeah, that's right. Sit there and take it like you say the Jews are supposed to. And that's where GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy comes in – defending those students from being blacklisted. He called them simple fools who make "dumb political statements on campus." Is he right? Well, Megyn Kelly disagrees. She posted, "You got to be kidding me. They sided with terrorists who murdered children and old women. You're not clear on this as someone who wants to be president?" But then Candace Owens responded to Megyn, "College kids are stupid. I used to be radically pro-choice. Glad I did get put on a conservative blacklist for wanting babies murdered. As it turned out, I was just young and temporarily brainwashed from a public school education coupled with mainstream Hollywood lies." That turned into a whole big back-and-forth. Typical chicks am I right?

Now, whether you think those kids should be blacklisted or not, what about all the adults saying the same damn thing? Like their teachers? Isn't it time to focus on the indoctrinators, not just the indoctrinated? Because it's the ones doing the brainwashing that matter most. Every day there's another story about an Ivy League professor praising the murder of Jews. They live in such a bubble that they think those babies deserve to die because they're oppressors. Here's Cornell Professor Russell Rickford during a pro-Palestinian protest.

RICKFORD: It was exhilarating. It was energizing. And if it weren't exhilarating by this challenge to the monopoly of violence by this shifting of the balance of power then they would not be human. I was exhilarated.

Uhhh what a **** ******. Makes sense. You would not be human if you didn't consider Jews to be subhuman and destroyed. At Stanford, a lecturer named Amir Hassan Loggins called out Jewish students by name and then made them stand in the corner, "like Israel does to Palestinians," as if all Hamas needs is a time-out. I got news for you teach. That's not a juice box strapped to that guy's chest. He's apparently been suspended. And now Harvard's Arab Alumni Association has asked members to support groups who signed the pro-Hamas letter with emergency aid. They say they need cash to help students' mental health after they were subjected to relentless bullying for blaming Israel for the attacks.

So they publicly released a pro-terror message and now they're the victims and they want to be paid for it. Sorry, scumbags. We aren't forgiving your loans or your love for terror. And would anybody defend these people if they were wearing swastikas? Well, in New York, some Hamas supporters did. They're spewing the same Jew-hating garbage as the White power crowd. Should they get a pass because their anti-Semitism is now trendy? Whatever happened to punching Nazis? I guess that went out the window when the real Nazis showed up and started dressing like Palestinians. Replace that combat helmet with a tablecloth from an Italian restaurant and you're good to go.

So, is cheering for the murder of Jews more than just a dumb political statement? Or should we just chalk it up to youthful indiscretion, even among 50-something college professors? You're only as old as you feel. But when you cheer a massive act of terrorism against civilians, maybe that should be on your resumé as well. Put it under the heading "relevant experience." You'll be the Belle of the ball at MSNBC.