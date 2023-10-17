SEAN HANNITY: If Iran gets directly involved 'all bets are off' in the Middle East

FOX News host Sean Hannity warned of growing tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war as Iran makes threats of its own.

SEAN HANNITY: America and the world, they are on edge tonight. A large fire now burns outside the US embassy that is in Beirut as the entire Middle East is on the verge of imploding. And tonight, Iran, they are now threatening to involve themselves directly in this conflict. If that happens, all bets are off – the entire Middle East could in fact, potentially get involved. Back in Gaza, hundreds are dead after a blast at a local hospital in what the IDF says is the result of a misfired rocket from the terror group the Islamic Jihad. They have the intelligence to back up their claim. They have phone conversations, and I would assume that will be released in time. According to the editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, there are reports that the IDF is in possession of, quote, a recording of a conversation between Islamic Jihad terrorists confirming that they launched the rocket that hit the Gaza hospital.

HUNDREDS KILLED IN BLAST AT GAZA STRIP HOSPITAL, ISRAEL SAYS ISLAMIC JIHAD'S ‘FAILED ROCKET LAUNCH’ TO BLAME

Meanwhile, meanwhile, Joe Biden, your president, will soon be headed to Israel with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and the somewhat moderate Palestinian Fatah Party. They have all canceled their meetings with Joe, which is nothing but a complete humiliation for our country, and especially the President of the United States. The world, unfortunately, sees what we all see, and that is a weak, a frail cognitive mess pretending to be influential – this let there be no doubt – this is a slap in the face to our president, Joe Biden.

