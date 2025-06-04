Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado

Biden-appointed judge blocks deportation of Boulder attack suspect's family despite visa violations

Republicans slam Democrats for putting 'illegals ahead of Americans'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Cameron Arcand , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Colorado terror suspect's wife, kids face deportation after attack Video

Colorado terror suspect's wife, kids face deportation after attack

Center for Immigration Studies' Jessica Vaughan joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the investigation into the family of the 45-year-old suspect and a new Colorado law that protects illegal immigrants from ICE.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an emergency ruling, a Biden administration-appointed federal judge in Colorado halted the deportation of the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national under federal investigation for the Boulder firebombing attack.

The temporary restraining order (TRO), issued by U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, prevents federal immigration authorities from removing Soliman's wife, Hayem El Gamal, and the couple's five children from the country—at least for now.

"Defendants are temporarily restrained and enjoined from removing Hayem El Gamal and her five minor children from the State of Colorado or the United States," Gallagher wrote in the order.

The ruling will remain in effect until a scheduled hearing on June 13.

BOULDER GOP CHAIR SLAMS 'TOLERANT' POLICIES ENABLING TERROR AFTER MOLOTOV ATTACK

Joe Biden, Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Joe Biden, Mohamed Sabry Soliman (Getty/Boulder PD )

The order came after El Gamal's friend, Susanna Dvortsin, sought emergency legal protection for the family. She argued that the family faced imminent deportation by the Trump administration without the opportunity to present their case in court. 

Gallagher agreed, writing that the family's deportation would cause "irreparable harm." 

The judge ruled that Dvortsin must submit a supporting legal brief by June 6, with government attorneys required to file a response by June 11. A hearing is set for June 13 at the Byron G. Rogers Courthouse in Denver.

Boulder anti-Semitic firebomb terrorist's home in Colorado

General view of the home of Mohamed Soliman, Monday, June 2, 2025, in Colorado Springs. Soliman is the prime suspect in the firebombing attack on a pro-Israel group in Boulder yesterday. (Jeremy Sparig for Fox News Digital)

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, citing sources, El Gamal and her five children have all overstayed their visas. However, an asylum application had already been submitted on their behalf by Soliman.

The central question is whether deportation should move forward in spite of the family's pending asylum claim. 

FAMILY OF BOULDER FIREBOMBING SUSPECT TAKEN INTO FEDERAL CUSTODY: SOURCES

DHS Secretary Noem, Boulder terror suspect and the scene are seen in a 3-way split

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the wife and children of Boulter, Colorado terror suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman were arrested. (X/Sec_Noem | Boulder Police Department | AP)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has publicly addressed the detention and potential deportation of El Gamal and her five children. In a social media video Tuesday, Secretary Noem confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had taken Soliman's family into custody. 

"Mohamed's despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but we're also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack," Noem said in the X post. "If they had any knowledge of it or if they provided any support to it."

A terrorist throws a Molotov cocktail into a group of pro-Israel marchers in Boulder, Colorado

Video stills of a man later identified as Mohamed Soliman throwing an incendiary device into a group of pro-Israel supporters (off camera) in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday, June 1, 2025. Soliman was subsequently arrested by police. (Alex Osante)

The Boulder attack triggered a political firestorm in Washington and Colorado, as Republican lawmakers have slammed it as a lack of immigration enforcement through sanctuary policies and poor management during the Biden administration.

"This is a direct result of failed sanctuary states like Colorado and California," Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., said in the aftermath of the attack. "For the sake of our state, Democrats MUST stop putting illegals ahead of Americans. There are lives on the line."

Meanwhile, Gov. Jared Polis’ office said they were never aware of any threat from the suspect."

"The reality is that Colorado is not a sanctuary state and state, federal and local law enforcement work together closely to apprehend criminals, whether they are from this country or not," a spokesperson for Polis’ office told Fox News Digital, adding that the governor "expects to see the suspect prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"There were no requests from federal law enforcement agencies regarding this individual, and if there had been then the state would have eagerly cooperated. Reports indicate that this person’s legal presence ended in March, nearly three months ago, and we are not aware of any attempt by any federal agency to deport him," the spokesperson added.

In addition, some Democrats in Colorado also faced scrutiny for attending a fundraiser with Rep. Ilhan Omar in nearby Denver roughly 30 minutes after the attack, as she’s had a past history of anti-Semitic remarks and intense criticism of Israel.  

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.