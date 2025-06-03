Boulder GOP chair slams 'tolerant' policies enabling terror after Molotov attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following a recent terror attack in the heart of Boulder, Colorado, the county's GOP chair said local and state officials who enacted policies protecting individuals in the U.S. illegally are trading the law for tolerance.

Illegal Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into a crowd of peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators near the Boulder County courthouse while yelling, "Free Palestine."

Authorities said eight people suffered burn injuries, and a total of 12 people were injured in the attack, which happened on the eve of Shavuot.

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK WITNESS DESCRIBES 'HORRIFIC' SCENE AT PRO-ISRAEL RALLY

"I find it interesting that with all of the things that have happened in Boulder, the one thing that's drawing out the most press and getting the most news is antisemitism," Boulder County Republicans Chairman Peg Cage told Fox News Digital. "Antisemitism is a big deal right now, and that person was guilty of that, and he admitted it himself. But if you look at what he did, it was when he was done with the United States."

Immigration authorities confirmed Soliman overstayed his non-immigrant visa, which was granted during the Biden administration.

WATCH: Boulder suspect throws incendiary device at pro-Israel supporters

BOULDER SUSPECT SPENT A YEAR PLANNING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK ON PRO-ISRAEL MARCH: DOCS

He allegedly flew into Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 27, 2022 with orders to return home by Feb. 26, 2023. However, he never left, filing a claim with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services just one month after his arrival in the country.

On March 29, 2023, Soliman was granted work authorization, which was valid through March of this year.

"I mean, he waited until his daughter had graduated, and he had nothing to lose," Cage said. "He was here illegally, and then he committed the crime."

The attack took place near an event held by "Run for Their Lives," a worldwide grassroots organization that advocates for the release of Israeli hostages held since Oct. 7, 2023. The local Run for Their Lives chapter gathers in Boulder weekly.

Soliman, who authorities claim drove an hour to commit the act of terror, allegedly said after the attack "he would do it…again."

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT SAID HE WANTED TO KILL 'ALL ZIONIST PEOPLE,' USED MOLOTOV COCKTAILS: FEDS

"Frankly, if he hadn't been in the heart of Boulder, somebody probably would have shot him, because we're that way here," Cage said. "The reactions that I'm seeing, it rather confirms the America-first agenda of our president and of our Republican Party. … I think [crimes involving illegal immigrants are] just becoming more pronounced, and it's making us side more with our side."

Pointing to policies enacted by local and state officials, she questioned the disregard for immigration law in the name of tolerance.

"Basically, this wasn't a surprise as much [as], it's just like, thank God nobody got killed, and dang, why didn't somebody get him out of here when he first overstayed his visa," Cage said. "Why aren't we following our laws. … They're too tolerant, and they think it's a good thing."

She added that contradictions to President Donald Trump's directives are plainly visible on the Boulder County website and in public settings.

"If you go on to the Boulder County website, it's basically how to stay here if you're illegal," Cage said. "We had this Cinco de Mayo event, and the booth next to ours was how to avoid [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and] how to report an upcoming ICE event that you might know about. … So, no, I'm not surprised. I'm disgusted. It needs to stop, and it makes that come clearer into focus."

MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN COLORADO TERROR ATTACK

Soliman is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of incendiary devices, and more than a dozen counts of attempted use of an incendiary device.

He is also facing federal charges for allegedly committing a hate crime involving actual or perceived race, religion or national origin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Boulder County commissioners and Boulder County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.