©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kash Patel flips script on Dem senator after being grilled on J6 pardons: 'Brutal reality check'

Patel sat in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Senator Durbin and Kash Patel clash over January 6th pardons Video

Senator Durbin and Kash Patel clash over January 6th pardons

Senator Durbin and FBI Director nominee Kash Patel clash over January 6th pardons in Patels senate hearing.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation, pushed back in his confirmation hearing after he was grilled on the president’s pardoning of January 6 rioters.

"So do you think that America is safer because the 1600 people have been given an opportunity to come out of serving their sentences and live in our communities again?" Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin asked Patel in Thursday’s hearing, pressing him on January 6 rioters who assaulted police officers having their sentences commuted earlier this month.

Patel responded with a reference to Biden’s decision in the final hours of his presidency to free Leonard Peltier, a far-left activist convicted in the 1975 murders of two FBI special agents, Ronald Williams and Jack Coler, who were gunned down in a shootout in South Dakota.

"Senator, I have not looked at all 1600 individual cases," Patel said.

DOZENS OF FORMER FBI AGENTS RALLY AROUND KASH PATEL'S CONFIRMATION: 'LIVES HAVE BEEN SHATTERED'

Durbin Patel

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and FBI Director nominee Kash Patel (AP/Reuters)

"I have always advocated for imprisoning those that cause harm to our law enforcement and civilian communities. I also believe America is not safer because President Biden's commutation of a man who murdered two FBI agents. Agent Coler and Williams family deserve better than to have the man that point blank range fired a shotgun into their heads and murdered them, released from prison. So it goes both ways."

Durbin responded by downplaying the comparison between Peltier and January 6 rioters.

MAJOR FBI CHANGES KASH PATEL COULD MAKE ON DAY 1 IF CONFIRMED AS DIRECTOR

Dick Durbin talks to Charlie Baker

Sen. Dick Durbin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Capitol Hill, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"Leonard Peltier was in prison for 45 years," Durbin responded. "He's 80 years old, and he was sentenced to home confinement. So he's not free. As you might have just suggested. He killed two FBI agents. That he did, and he went to prison for it and should have. My question to you, though, is, do you think America's safer because President Trump issued these pardons to 1600 of these criminal defendants, many of whom violently assaulted our police in capital?"

Patel responded, "Senator, America will be safe when we don't have 200,000 drug overdoses in two years, America will be safe when we don't have 50 homicides a day."

Arizona Candidates Kari Lake And Blake Masters Rally Supporters In Tucson

Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Conservatives and supporters of Patel on social media praised Patel for his response.

"Brutal reality check," political commentator and Confirm 47 executive director Camryn Kinsey posted on X.

In his opening remarks, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said, "Public trust in the FBI is low."

"Only 41% of the American public thinks the FBI is doing a good job. This is the lowest rating in a century," he continued.

Grassley touted Patel's experience as a public defender and at the Justice Department, as well as his involvement in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in 2017 to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Patel has "managed large intelligence and defense bureaucracies, identified and countered national security threats, prosecuted and defended criminals," Grassley said. "He has done this while fighting for transparency and accountability in the government," giving him "precisely the qualifications we need at this time" to head up the bureau.

Patel's nomination has sparked early criticism from some Democrats ahead of his confirmation hearing, who have cited his previous vows to prosecute journalists and career officials at the Justice Department and FBI that he sees as being part of the "deep state."

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report

