Suspect in camping trip murder identified after dad found butchered in tent

Almost three weeks after Montana father and avid outdoorsman Dustin Kjersem was found dead on a camping trip, police have identified a suspect in his "heinous" murder.

The 35-year-old was found dead in his tent about two and a half miles up Moose Creek Road, near Big Sky on Saturday, Oct. 12. His friend who found him and called 911 initially believed he had suffered from a bear attack, but authorities quickly determined it was a homicide.

While authorities have not yet released the name of the identified individual, the suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a media release.

"It is believed the suspect acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community," Springer added. "Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities."

The suspect is cooperating with detectives and has led authorities to evidence they had previously identified, Springer said in the release.

Some of the evidence listed in a prior press release that police said may have been taken from the crime scene include an Estwing camp ax, blue and silver, likely with a 26-inch handle; a Remington Model 11-87 12-gauge shotgun, wood stock; a Ruger Blackhawk .44 Magnum revolver, blued 4 5/8-inch barrel, wood grips; and an orange YETI Tundra 45 cooler.

An autopsy showed that Kjersem sustained "multiple chop wounds, which led to his death," police said.

"I want to thank the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Detectives for their unrelenting pursuit of justice on this case. They have worked day and night for nearly three weeks with limited sleep, limited time with their families and limited time to themselves," Springer said in the release.

"They have prioritized the safety of this community and the need to locate Dustin Kjersem’s killer above all else. It is this type of dedication that makes the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement officers special. This community should be proud of the men and women who have chosen a life of service to keep you, your families, and your friends safe."

Springer also thanked other agencies for helping with the case, including, the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI); the Montana State Crime Lab; the Montana Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole; the Medical Examiner’s office; the Montana Highway Patrol; the Missouri River Drug Task Force; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement; Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks; the U.S. Forest Service and Gallatin County Search and Rescue.

Kjersem's sister, Jillian Price, previously pleaded for the public to help find the person responsible for her brother's murder in an emotional interview with Fox News Digital.

"Everybody stop and look and help find who did this," Price begged. "I am asking anybody for help. Anybody."

Price shared that Kjersem has a daughter and a stepson. When asked what she hopes others will remember about her brother, she said, "I wish they could have heard his laugh, but I just hope they know just how caring he was."

Kjersem was last seen on Oct. 10 in the afternoon, leaving in his Ford F-150 to go camping. He had plans to meet up with a friend the next day but never made that meeting. The friend went looking for Kjersem and eventually found his body, authorities said.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue for the family of Dustin Kjersem," Springer said. "We hope, by some small measure, our efforts can bring them a bit of peace during this horrific time. Our entire community mourns with you."

Authorities say the investigation into Kjersem's homicide continues, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office will have no further comment until charges are filed.