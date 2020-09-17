Barr claims anti-Trump element in DC working to 'thwart' administration

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Barr claims anti-Trump element in Washington working to 'thwart' administration

Attorney General William Barr lashed out this week, claiming an anti-Trump element in Washington was actively trying to undermine President Trump's accomplishments.

“There undoubtedly are many people in the government who surreptitiously work to thwart the administration,” Barr told John Kass of the Chicago Tribune, host of the radio program "The Chicago Way."

Barr also said the U.S. was getting close a “ruled by the mob” approach to governance.

“Increasingly, the message of the Democrats appears to be ‘Biden or no peace’,” he said.

The attorney general also bristled at rumors that President Trump would attempt to stay in office if he loses the general election in November.

“You know liberals project,” Barr said Monday during the wide-ranging interview. "You know the president is going to stay in office and seize power and all that s---? I’ve never heard of that crap. I mean, I’m the attorney general. I would think I would have heard about it.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- US attorney denies report that Barr asked prosecutors to consider criminal charges against Seattle mayor

- Biden hits back at Trump’s call for pre-debate drug tests: ‘The comments are just foolish’

- Trump trolls Biden by sharing manipulated video of him dancing to 'F--- tha Police'

- Biden panned for playing 'Despacito' at Hispanic Heritage Month event



Trump insists coronavirus vaccine will be ready sooner than CDC's Redfield claimed

President Trump’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan released Wednesday directly refuted a much longer timeline offered earlier in the day in Senate testimony by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In his testimony, Redfield said not to expect a coronavirus vaccine to become widely available to most of the U.S. population until the summer of 2021 -- publicly rebuffing Trump’s repeated assertion that a vaccine might be available before the November election.

"I think he made a mistake when he said that. It's just incorrect information," the president said Wednesday in response to a question from Fox News' John Roberts. "I believe he was confused."

Trump also refuted Redfield’s claim that wearing a mask may be more important than a potential vaccine because there’s clear scientific evidence that masks work.

The president said he spoke to Redfield afterward and thinks the CDC director may have misunderstood the question and answered "incorrectly." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Trump says Pfizer taking 'tremendous financial risk' in coronavirus vaccine development

- Pete Buttigieg hopes coronavirus vaccine will be area ‘free from political interference’

- Pence scolds Biden's 'very irresponsible' comments on coronavirus vaccine, predicts 100 million doses available by January

- Federal government unveils plans to make coronavirus vaccine free for all Americans



Senate panel OKs subpoenas for Obama appointees Comey, Brennan, Clapper to testify in Russia probe

The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday voted to authorize subpoenas for former Obama administration officials to tesify as part of its broad review into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Those targeted for subpoenas include former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

In an 8-6 vote, the committee authorized its chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to issue the subpoenas as part of the panel’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, the Justice Department inspector general’s review of that investigation, and the “unmasking” of U.S. persons affiliated with the 2016 Trump campaign, transition team and the Trump administration.

Others targeted for subpoenas: Former Clinton aide Sidney Blumenthal; former Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough; former FBI counsel Lisa Page; former FBI agent Joe Pientka; former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power; former FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap; former White House national security adviser Susan Rice; former FBI agent Peter Strzok; and former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith – who pleaded guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's review of the investigation into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign – among others. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Johnson says subpoenas ‘forthcoming’ in Russia probe, despite prior pushback from colleagues

- Johnson subpoenas FBI in review of Russia probe origin

- Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas to Obama officials in Russia probe, unmasking review



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Chris Rock rips Pelosi, Dems: 'You let the pandemic come in' during impeachment

- Johnny Carson poked fun at plagiarism claims against Biden in 1980s: video

- Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett named co-winners for Entertainer of the Year at 2020 ACMs: ‘We have a tie’

- Dentist who extracted tooth on hoverboard sentenced to 12 years in prison

- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gives maggot-infested apples to wildfire victims, regrets 'mistake'



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Can remote work lead to double taxation?

- Delta takes a 'mortgage' out on frequent flier SkyMiles for $6.5B

- Oracle-TikTok on thin ice as Trump advisers divided on deal



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity reports one unexpected benefit of social distancing is “the American people are safe from Joe Biden’s creepy touching and kisses and hair sniffing,” with the Democratic presidential nominee hiding in his basement like a recluse. But, Hannity continued, when Biden does leave his basement bunker, his staff picks who he may take questions from in carefully scripted news conferences.



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.



Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.