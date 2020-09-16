Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Chris Rock rips Pelosi, Dems: 'You let the pandemic come in' during impeachment

The comedian also knocked President Trump, comparing him to a '5-year-old emperor'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Pelosi calls Mideast agreements brokered by Trump a ‘distraction’ from pandemicVideo

Pelosi calls Mideast agreements brokered by Trump a ‘distraction’ from pandemic

Matt Bennett, co-founder of Third Way, former Clinton White House deputy assistant, reacts on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Chris Rock blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats for prioritizing impeachment earlier this year, accusing them of letting the coronavirus into the country as they attempted to oust President Trump, who he likened to a "five-year-old."

During an interview with The New York Times, Rock recalled talking politics with comedy colleague Dave Chapelle, knocking President Trump by comparing him to a "landlord" and explaining "we’re in the predicament" because "no one has less compassion for humans than a landlord."

He then linked the president to the 1987 film "The Last Emperor," which he noted features a child ruler.

LT. COL. VINDMAN NOW SAYS HE IDENTIFIES AS A 'NEVER TRUMPER'

"Did you ever see that movie "The Last Emperor," where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China?" Rock explained. "There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old. And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, 'OK, this is what we’re really going to do.' And it was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, 'We’re going to get him impeached,' which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old."

The actor continued, "Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news."

Nancy Pelosi says House will stay in session until COVID deal is madeVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Throughout much of the winter, as the first known cases of coronavirus arrived in the U.S., the nation was engulfed by the impeachment of President Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

The president was acquitted by the Senate in February.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment