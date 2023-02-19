Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Another 6-year-old caught with handgun at school, mother charged: report

Mother charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, allowing access to a loaded firearm by children

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia mother is facing legal consequences after her 6-year-old son was said to have been caught with a handgun at an elementary school.

Norfolk police arrested Letty M. Lopez, 35, Friday after an investigation determined her son took the gun to Little Creek Elementary School on Thursday, FOX 5 DC reports. 

Police responded to the school located at 7901 Nancy Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 for the report of a student having a weapon in the school. When officers arrived, school administrators turned over the handgun to them. No injuries were reported during the incident, police said.

The incident happened just over a month after first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student on Jan. 6. Police have said the student took his mother’s 9 mm handgun to Richneck Elementary and intentionally shot Zwerner, who was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

VIRGINIA TEACHER EMAILS REVEAL 'BEHAVIORAL DIFFICULTIES' WITH 6-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT HER: REPORT

  • Little Creek Elementary exterior
    Image 1 of 2

    Police have charged the mother of a Little Creek Elementary School 6-year-old boy who allegedly took a gun to school. (Google Earth)

  • Little Creek Elementary outside
    Image 2 of 2

    The alleged incident unfolded Little Creek Elementary School in Norfolk, Virginia. (Google Earth)

No charges have been brought against the Richneck Elementary boy’s mother, but police have said they’re conducting an investigation.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL WHERE 6-YEAR-OLD SHOT TEACHER REOPENS WITH METAL DETECTORS, UPGRADED SECURITY

  • Abigail Zwerner
    Image 1 of 2

    Police previously said a boy brought a 9mm handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class.  ((Family of Abigail Zwerner via AP, File))

  • Shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    A shooting in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., occurred after an altercation between a student and a teacher, officials said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Lopez was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children. She was released on a criminal summons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 