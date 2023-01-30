Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher reopens with metal detectors, upgraded security

The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher earlier this month reopened for the first time Monday with metal detectors and an additional security officer.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News also has a new administrator, but the classroom where first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was instructing students on Jan. 6 when she was shot by a young student who brought a 9 mm handgun to school remains closed.

"We will have police presence on campus to assist with the transition. All students will receive a clear book bag on Monday," the school wrote on its website, noting that licensed therapists and social workers will be available for staff, students and parents.

"If your child brings a lunch to school or other items, please be aware that these items will go through metal detection and will be subject to search," it added.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL DEPART AFTER 6-YEAR-OLD SHOOTS TEACHER

Zwerner, 25, is now recovering at home after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Zwerner's lawyer, Diane Toscano, said that on the day of the shooting, concerned staff at Richneck warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun and was threatening other students, but the administration didn’t call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school.

No charges have been filed yet in the case.

Days after the shooting, the school board announced that walk-through metal detectors would be placed in every school in the district.

At Richneck, two metal detection systems have been installed, and two security officers have been assigned to the school, said Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the school district. Before the shooting, one security officer was assigned to Richneck and another elementary school. The officer was not at Richneck at the time of the shooting.

The principal and assistant principal both left their jobs after the shooting, and a new administrator has been appointed to lead the school as part of a personnel shake-up.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL DOWNPLAYED WARNINGS FROM TEACHER BEFORE SHE WAS SHOT BY 6-YEAR-OLD BOY

Superintendent George Parker, who was sharply criticized by parents and teachers after the shooting, was fired by the school board last week.

Several marked and unmarked police cars were parked at the school Monday as teachers arrived, according to the Associated Press. One woman carried flowers into the school.

The sign in front of the building read "Richneck Strong" and was framed by two red hearts. Other signs along the sidewalks leading to the front entrance read, "We are praying for you," "You are loved" and "We believe in you."

Jennifer Roe and her fourth-grade son, Jethro, were among the first to arrive. She said they saw a therapist after the shooting.

"He's excited to get back to school. He's missed it. He was ready to go back the Monday after (the shooting). He's very resilient," Roe said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are concerns, of course," she said. "We talked through it. His therapist gave me a thumbs-up and said he's good."

The school also has posted on its website an Amazon Wish List of "resources and books to support students' social-emotional needs post-tragedy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.