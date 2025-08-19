Woman's smiling mugshot goes viral after alleged $12K car vandalism spree against ex-boyfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The smiling mugshot of a Kentucky woman who claimed she was "stressed out" when she allegedly caused five-figures' worth of damage to her ex-boyfriend's car has gone viral.

Stephanie Carlquist, 31, allegedly poured salt into the engine of the vehicle and glitter into the air vents, slashed a tire, cracked the rearview mirror and windshield and broke the vehicle's radio screen, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

She has been charged with first-degree felony criminal mischief. Jail records indicate she posted $12,000 bail and has been released pending an upcoming arraignment.

The damage allegedly occurred between July 6 and July 20.

According to the complaint, Carlquist caused an estimated $12,464 in damage to the vehicle, which was co-owned by Carlquist's ex-boyfriend's mother. It was deemed "completely damaged … beyond repair" and totaled by a Goodyear repair shop.

The complaint said that Carlquist partially admitted to the alleged crime in an email to her ex-boyfriend's mother.

"The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield," she allegedly said. "He was overdue for oil and motor and everything else. Oh, and the tire."

She also offered to pay for the damages and to give her ex-boyfriend her vehicle, according to the complaint.

Carlquist, who is pregnant, said she was "stressed out" when she caused the damage.

Her father stepped in to try to avoid his daughter being charged with a felony, according to the complaint.

In a text to her ex-boyfriend, he allegedly said "he’s sure they can come to a better solution than Stephanie taking a felony charge, so nobody gets hurt anymore."

Fox News Digital reached out to Carlquist's attorney.