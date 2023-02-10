Alleged cop shooter caught, father demands justice for bullied daughter after her death and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘PINNED' IN A ‘PERIMETER’- Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody after tense standoff near mall. Continue reading …

‘NO ACTION WAS TAKEN’ - Father of teen who ended her life after school beating demands ‘justice.’ Continue reading …

LOST KINGDOM? - OPINION: What I found in Disney World could mean the end for the beloved company. Continue reading …

‘BEING MONITORED’ - John Fetterman’s team shares update after senator hospitalized. Continue reading …

‘NOT GOING TO STOP’ - Protesters renew calls to change Kansas City Chiefs name just days before Super Bowl. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘CHOICE IS YOURS’ - AG threatens to sue nonprofit accused of going woke if taxpayer money isn't returned. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX - Internal ATF docs show ‘zero tolerance’ guidelines for shutting down gun stores. Continue reading …



‘OWES AMERICA ANSWERS’ - Democrat unloads on Biden decision delaying takedown of Chinese spy flight. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS BULLS---’ - Manchin furious with Biden White House over climate law's implementation. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

BAD BEHAVIOR - James Carville blasted for calling Republicans 'White trash' after SOTU. Continue reading …



SHOWCASE ANGER - Nikole Hannah-Jones blasts 'demeaning' drug store experience because of locked-up merchandise. Continue reading …

LABOR UNREST - NBC, MSNBC journalists walk off job amid labor dispute, insist Comcast-owned networks 'breaking the law.' Continue reading …

HARD TO HAVE FUN - Whoopi Goldberg scolds media for ruining 'jokes' between co-hosts. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - How Biden became a lying, corrupt politician. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Self-defense is becoming illegal. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Twitter censored a scandal that could have turned the entire 2020 election. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Biden created an alternative reality to live in. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘KICK IN THE GUT’ - Dems block conservative appointee from state education board. Continue reading …

‘LIKE A RELIGION’ - 'Disney Adults' debate rages online after viral video of woman 'ugly crying' at park. Continue reading …

‘LIKE LOSING A FAMILY MEMBER’ - Burt Bacharach remembered by Dionne Warwick and Hollywood. Continue reading …



WATCH: STICK IT TO 'EM: See what this dog proudly brought out of the woods on a walk with his owner. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rick Scott responds to Biden doubling down on Medicare claim: ‘What a hypocrite.’ See video …



WATCH: Nothing like the China spy flights has happened to the U.S. before: Marco Rubio. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Joe Biden knows he's in trouble. Not only are Americans turning against his presidency — they're turning against him personally. Biden's political staff, they know this. They're not dumb, totally dumb at least. Thus, their only other option is to create what, kind of like an alternative reality, one where Biden goes from a globalist wrecking ball that he is to a middle-class protector…"

- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe, and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.