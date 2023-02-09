'Disney Adults' debate rages online after viral video of woman 'ugly crying' at Disney park: 'Like a religion'

" Disney Adults " are trending again online after some commentators have accused them of clogging up wait lines at theme parks that are mostly designed for young children.

The term "Disney Adult" describes an adult who enjoys, and is in some cases borderline obsessive, with all things Disney. That love for Disney can translate into spending money on tickets, costumes and even Disney-themed tattoos. In the past, some have even compared love for Disney to "religion."

The hashtag "Disney adult" is extremely popular online and has gained over 1.2 billion views on TikTok, alone.

One video of a so-called "Disney Adult" sparked serious backlash online after TikToker Jacee Jordan posted an emotional video of her "ugly crying" after she visited Disney World.

Her video was posted in 2022, but it’s prompting renewed debate online after it picked up over 3.4 million views and inspired a number of parody responses.

One TikToker with the username "perfectsweatie" made fun of Jordan’s visit to Disney World in a video posted Tuesday — except this time it was in Bakersfield, California .

Journalist Oliver Jia argued that there were only two types of adults who visit a Disney theme park. "There’s adults who watch Disney and then there’s Disney Adults."

"Disneyland is ok for couples and families," Jia explained, "but I wouldn’t be caught dead going there alone."

"And I think the charm has significantly gone down over time. Everything is overpriced and when I went to it in Tokyo a few years ago the huge crowds were intolerable."

"Is there any academic scholarship about the phenomenon of Disney Adults? Please tell me some sociologist out there is getting tenure for their work on this," New Yorker writer Helen Rosner asked.

She speculated that some adults’ love for Disney was related to religion , but added that it might be "more complex than that."

The media covered the "Disney Adults" phenomenon in a series of articles last year. NPR News reported that "[f]or some adults who love Disney, it’s like a religion."

The Wall Street Journal revealed back in 2018 that Disney World is a "favorite spot to scatter family ashes" if they can successfully "sneak the remains past security."

The phenomenon has become popular enough online that it has its own page on Reddit, one of the most popular online forums in the world.

One post poked fun at a Disney blogger who shared a picture of a loaf of bread.

"You Can Get This MASSIVE Snack in Disney World for 3 Bucks," the post read.