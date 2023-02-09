Whoopi Goldberg scolds media for ruining 'jokes' between co-hosts: 'Y'all are making it hard to have fun'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg scolded the media on Thursday for running with "jokes" between the co-hosts and claimed the media was "making it hard to have fun."

"I need to take a second. People, Joy, and I were having fun yesterday and once again you have taken it to some other place. We have been friends for a hundred years. We’ve been friends for a hundred years. You know, first of all, if I was upset with Joy, I would never do it on the show. I would tell Joy something was bothering me. Please, you know, y’all are making it hard to have fun," Goldberg said.

The co-host appeared to be referencing an exchange between co-host Joy Behar and herself from Wednesday as the hosts discussed workplace friendships. Behar remembered when she was fired from "The View,"

"I always have friends where I work, and if I don’t have friends at the job, I will not keep the job," Behar said. "So, when I was fired last time from this show, people say to me, ‘Were you okay with that?’ and my answer is, I was happy, because all my friends had left already. So, there was no reason to stay anymore. I mean it."

JOY BEHAR SAYS 'THE VIEW' CHANGED WHEN TRUMP GOT ELECTED: ‘WE USED TO HAVE MORE LAUGHS’

Goldberg, who was a full-time host at the time, jokingly questioned Behar and said, "Really? All your friends left?"

After faking a cry and quivering her lip, Goldberg joked and said, "It’s okay, I’m cool."

Goldberg confirmed again that she was teasing and that the two had been friends for a long time.

"This is a show – we’re on and we do our thing for an hour. We don’t get to joke a whole bunch because we’re doing a lot of different things. When we are joking, please don’t run with it," Goldberg said on Thursday.

JOY BEHAR SUGGESTS REPUBLICANS PLANTED DOCUMENTS ON BIDEN TO HELP TRUMP: 'SOMEHOW THESE DOCUMENTS APPEAR'

"This is not the first time this has happened, nor has it been a long time since it happened. This is happening more and more. We joke. We laugh. We have a good time. You can’t take that away from us," Goldberg continued.

Behar reflected on how much the show had changed after former president Donald Trump was elected during an episode of "The View" in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that this show really took a change when Trump got in, 'cause we used to have more laughs before he got into office," Behar said.

"He's good material for comedians, but, I mean, he became so scary as a leader, whatever he is, as somebody who is such a threat to democracy, that it became very important that we convey what we felt and thought and read about to the audience. And so it became a completely different show. But that's what happens," she continued.