JESSE WATTERS: How Biden became a lying, corrupt politician

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out President Biden’s evolution into a "corrupt politician" through his career on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: It was a shot in the dark 50 years ago when Joe Biden first ran for Senate. He was a 29-year-old outsider, no experience, no money and he was losing his hair, but somehow the media dubbed him as the next JFK. Biden's run reminded everybody of Camelot. He was young, he had big ideas and he wanted to fight for the little guy and admitted the very thing no one wanted to hear at the time: that politicians are all corrupt.

…

As soon as Joe got to Washington and saw money being waved in his face, he realized the honest politician lifestyle wasn't for him and Joe Biden started doing the opposite of what he promised he'd do. He became a lying, corrupt politician.

There was a time when the politician was wheeling and dealing with the Chinese, a young Joe would have said, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, that's a problem," but now it's the new norm and he just wants you to accept that he's corrupt.