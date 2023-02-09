LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden created an alternative reality to live in

Laura Ingraham slams President Biden's sense of reality and how his presidency has only brought detrimental consequences on "The Ingraham Angle."

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION REPORT CARD: RATINGS FROM FORMER SPEECHWRITERS ARE IN

LAURA INGRAHAM: Joe Biden knows he's in trouble. Not only are Americans turning against his presidency — they're turning against him personally. Biden's political staff, they know this. They're not dumb, totally dumb at least. Thus, their only other option is to create what, kind of like an alternative reality, one where Biden goes from a globalist wrecking ball that he is to a middle-class protector…

Who said comedy is dead in America? It's alive and well. Just watch Joe. Now, some are calling it the unofficial launch of his 2024 re-election bid, but it was just more of the same. It was lame acting that he brought to the State of the Union, the same thing. He's just an average Joe and he really cares.

Well, he gets it, alright. Well, he laid it out accurately in a way, because more and more Americans feel like government works against, not for them. So you're right, they're dispirited. And unfortunately, he and his one-world party are responsible for all of it. And no effort to re-imagine his saggy old self is going to change the fact that under Biden, Americans are falling behind as China roars ahead.

Together, a growing distrust of government and growing pessimism about the direction of the country point to an ugly future in the near term.