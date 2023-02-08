SEAN HANNITY: Twitter censored a scandal that could have turned the entire 2020 election

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the House Oversight Committee hearing where Republicans grilled fired Twitter executives over the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election and the shadow-banning of prominent conservative figures.

SEAN HANNITY: We go to Capitol Hill for the first major hearing from the House Oversight Committee that's featuring several fired Twitter executives. As a reminder, there was ample evidence of collusion in the 2020 election, but not between Trump and Russia. Instead, Twitter, Facebook, Google, other big tech companies were coordinating, collaborating with not only the DNC, the Biden campaign, but the upper echelon of your FBI all united In one effort, they wanted to defeat Donald J. Trump and help elect Joe Biden. Now, the first example of this involves a very true Hunter Biden laptop story from hell. In the New York Post, they broke the story weeks before the 2020 election. You know companies like Twitter, they were more than happy to tweet out and not tweet out that which was being told to them… Twitter, other big tech, they eagerly censored The New York Post, America's oldest newspaper because of their blind rage against Donald Trump, evidence that, in fact, they've been politicized in their own right, working with the FBI, having weekly meetings. Pretty insane to even think about. They weren't capable of being fair, balanced, objective.

HOUSE REPRESENTATIVES WARNS TWITTER EXECS THEY COULD GO TO JAIL; FBI RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF CENSORSHIP

…

What Twitter did in the fall of 2020 for Joe Biden was the in-kind donation of in-kind donations so big that you could actually never measure the amount of dollars it would have cost somebody to buy that kind of information suppression. They censored a scandal that could have turned the entire election. They shut down accounts of prominent Republicans. They shadow-banned conservatives at every opportunity. And in some cases, it appears they were working on behalf of the FBI directly. That's not just on ethical, that would be illegal.