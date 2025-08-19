Alleged Cincinnati attackers walk free after bond cuts, police hunt eighth suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two suspects arrested in connection with the viral July 26 downtown Cincinnati beatdown have been released on bond, while police hunt for an eighth alleged perpetrator in the assault.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that DeKyra Vernon, 24, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, were released from the Hamilton County Jail on Friday.

In a Thursday arraignment, Vernon's bond was reduced from $250,000 to $25,000 at 10%. On the same day, Devaughn's bond was reduced from $300,000 to $25,000 at 10%.

Both Vernon and Devaughn have been charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating an eighth suspect in connection with the downtown attack on July 26 that went viral due to its shocking level of violence.

"Central Business Section is investigating a Felonious Assault offense that occurred on 4th Street and Elm on July 26, 2025," the department said on X. CPD did not say how the suspect was allegedly involved in the beating.

Those who might have information on the suspect are asked to call CPD Det. Blank.

The beatings took place in the early morning hours of July 26 on the corner of Fourth and Elm St., outside a local nightclub.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montanez Merriweather, 34 and Dominique Kittle, 37, are also each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three counts of assault and two counts of aggravated rioting.

Matthews' bond was set at $250,000, which he posted immediately after his arrest. The rest of the suspects remain in jail.

Separately, Merriweather is facing a federal gun charge for illegally possessing a weapon as a felon.

A seventh suspect, Gregory Wright, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated riot and felony aggravated robbery after he allegedly "did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm" during the violent beatdown, according to a criminal complaint.

During an Aug. 1 news conference, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said everyone involved in the attack would be charged.

"I agree with Pastor Lynch, that there is no doubt that this public safety challenge, that this incident will require further investigation, further charges and further arrests for every single person involved," he said.

Reverend Damon Lynch, a community leader, had previously complained during the news conference that the victims, who are White, have not been charged.

"But when I see the mugshots, I only see people who look like me," said Lynch, who is Black. "I don't see the person who re-engaged. And so until we see all the mugshots, this is still a racial issue."