Alex Murdaugh 'a shell of a man' for financial betrayal, Gloria Satterfield sister tells interviewer

'You can’t have a soul to do what he did,' says sister of housekeeper who died at the Murdaugh home

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
South Carolina fraudster Alex Murdaugh, who has been convicted of killing his own wife and son, is a soulless "shell of a man," according to the sister of a housekeeper whose family he defrauded for millions of dollars after her death at his home.

In addition to the double murder of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, the disgraced lawyer has also been convicted of stealing more than $4.3 million from the family of Gloria Satterfield after convincing them to sue his own homeowners insurance in the wake of her death in February 2018.

"Gloria would've given Alex anything she had," her sister, Ginger Hadwin, told People. "If Alex would've asked her for whatever she would've given the shirt off her back to help him. You can’t have a soul to do what he did. He's a shell of a man."

Ginger Hadwin, the sister of Gloria Satterfield, reads a letter to Alex Murdaugh

Ginger Hadwin, the sister of Gloria Satterfield, reads a letter to Alex Murdaugh during Murdaugh's sentencing for stealing from 18 clients, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Beaufort, South Carolina. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Murdaugh, she said, assured the family that Satterfield's sons would be "taken care of" and that he planned to look out for them due to their mother's years of work for his family.

One of those sons, Tony Satterfield, told Murdaugh to his face in court that he'd "lied, cheated and stole," but said he had forgiven him and would pray for him.

Gloria Satterfield and her son, Michael Satterfield.

In an undated photo provided by the family's attorney, Gloria Satterfield and her son, Michael "Tony" Satterfield, pose for a photo together. Satterfield was a housekeeper for the family of Alex Murdaugh. She was found dead on the stairs outside the home on Feb. 26, 2018. (Provided by the Satterfield family via Eric Bland)

Murdaugh helped negotiate $4.3 million in settlements for Satterfield's family after she died – then kept it for himself and never told them the case had been resolved. 

Murdaugh family poses in formal attire

Alex Murdaugh, right, is shown here with his family. He has since been convicted of killing Paul Murdaugh, 22 and second from right, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, center. Buster Murdaugh, far left, told Fox Nation in August he does not believe his dad received a fair trial. (Fox News)

In court, he admitted to lying to his insurer in order to force the settlement. However, according to Satterfield's sister, he continued to tell the family that the case remained open in an ongoing court battle.

Murdaugh, who pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen financial crimes, is appealing his trial conviction for the murders and, separately, moved for a new trial accusing the court clerk, Becky Hill, of jury tampering. She has denied those allegations.

A man testifies while on the witness stand inside a courtroom.

Michael "Tony" Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, answers questions by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney was later convicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State, Pool)

"Alex is a criminal that should have his bust put on the Mt. Rushmore of career criminals," said Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, attorneys representing the Satterfields, Hadwin and another victim. "He is now a convicted thief, conspirator, someone who has breached trust, money launderer and a convicted double murderer."

Jordan Jinks, a former friend whom Murdaugh fleeced for hundreds of thousands of dollars, called him an "animal" at sentencing last month and said he would have just given him cash if he knew he needed it. Breaking down in tears, he said he was not crying over his own loss but the damage the convicted murderer Murdaugh inflicted on the other victims.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for the murders and 27 years on state financial crimes charges. He has additional pending cases in state and federal court.

"At his sentencing hearing for the financial crimes he continued to show that his narcissistic personality prevails over contrition. He is incorrigible and beyond redemption," Bland said. "He will remain behind bars for the rest of his life and that is the only place where he belongs."

