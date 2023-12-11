Alex Murdaugh 'a shell of a man' for financial betrayal, Gloria Satterfield sister tells interviewer

South Carolina fraudster Alex Murdaugh, who has been convicted of killing his own wife and son, is a soulless "shell of a man," according to the sister of a housekeeper whose family he defrauded for millions of dollars after her death at his home.

In addition to the double murder of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, the disgraced lawyer has also been convicted of stealing more than $4.3 million from the family of Gloria Satterfield after convincing them to sue his own homeowners insurance in the wake of her death in February 2018.

"Gloria would've given Alex anything she had," her sister, Ginger Hadwin, told People. "If Alex would've asked her for whatever she would've given the shirt off her back to help him. You can’t have a soul to do what he did. He's a shell of a man."

Murdaugh, she said, assured the family that Satterfield's sons would be "taken care of" and that he planned to look out for them due to their mother's years of work for his family.

One of those sons, Tony Satterfield, told Murdaugh to his face in court that he'd "lied, cheated and stole," but said he had forgiven him and would pray for him.

Murdaugh helped negotiate $4.3 million in settlements for Satterfield's family after she died – then kept it for himself and never told them the case had been resolved.

In court, he admitted to lying to his insurer in order to force the settlement. However, according to Satterfield's sister, he continued to tell the family that the case remained open in an ongoing court battle.

Murdaugh, who pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen financial crimes, is appealing his trial conviction for the murders and, separately, moved for a new trial accusing the court clerk, Becky Hill, of jury tampering. She has denied those allegations.

"Alex is a criminal that should have his bust put on the Mt. Rushmore of career criminals," said Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, attorneys representing the Satterfields, Hadwin and another victim. "He is now a convicted thief, conspirator, someone who has breached trust, money launderer and a convicted double murderer."



Jordan Jinks, a former friend whom Murdaugh fleeced for hundreds of thousands of dollars, called him an "animal" at sentencing last month and said he would have just given him cash if he knew he needed it. Breaking down in tears, he said he was not crying over his own loss but the damage the convicted murderer Murdaugh inflicted on the other victims.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for the murders and 27 years on state financial crimes charges. He has additional pending cases in state and federal court.

"At his sentencing hearing for the financial crimes he continued to show that his narcissistic personality prevails over contrition. He is incorrigible and beyond redemption," Bland said. "He will remain behind bars for the rest of his life and that is the only place where he belongs."