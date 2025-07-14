Accused killer of Minnesota lawmakers teases 'important details' in letter during jailhouse interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of gunning down a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in a politically motivated assassination is speaking out about the alleged killings in a jailhouse interview, looking to eliminate certain theories surrounding the motivations behind the attacks.

"You are fishing and I can’t talk about my case," Vance Boelter wrote to the New York Post from the Sherburne County Jail last week. "I’ll say it didn’t involve either the Trump stuff or pro-life."

The 57-year-old allegedly murdered former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis on June 14. He is also accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home.

"I am pro-life personaly [sic] but it wasn’t those," he reportedly said in a message sent from the jail’s internal messaging system. "I will just say there is a lot of information that will come out in future that people will look at and judge for themselves that goes back 24 months before the 14th. If the gov ever let’s [sic] it get out."

Authorities allege Boelter arrived at the homes dressed as a member of law enforcement and wearing a latex mask, while also driving a police-like vehicle. He is accused of shooting the two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses before exchanging gunfire with police while escaping on foot.

The shootings sparked a two-day manhunt, ending with Boelter’s capture in nearby Sibley County.

The interview occurred through messages and in two separate, 20-minute video calls with NY Post reporters. At one point, he reportedly grilled the journalists on the details surrounding a handwritten note left inside an SUV at the crime scene.

"Can I ask what you heard as an outside person about the note that the alleged person — I’ll say alleged person — left in that car?" Boelter asked. "Did you hear anything about that?"

The letter was discovered along with numerous "No Kings" flyers, a nod to the anti-Trump administration rallies that were playing out throughout the country on the same day as the shootings.

"Certain details of that letter were leaked out that probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out," Boelter said, adding the details pertained to "things that were going on in Minnesota."

Boelter continued to reference the letter, which has not been released to the public, during his conversation with the reporters.

"I also made sure when I was arrested that they secured that letter," Boelter told the NY Post. "I made the request that they secure that letter before it gets destroyed, because I was concerned somebody would destroy it," Boelter said.

He went on to address his communications with his wife immediately following the alleged crimes, noting that the pair had not spoken since.

"I talked to my wife for two minutes shortly after my arrest and then the call was cut off," Boelter revealed. Nothing since then. My wife and family had nothing to do with any of this. They were all shocked like others," he wrote, referring to his wife, Jenny Boelter.

Boelter’s wife previously released a statement through her lawyer condemning the alleged attack, according to Fox 9 .

"We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided," the statement said. "This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family. It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith. We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy."

During Boelter’s interview, he also referenced his Christian faith while discussing his sentiments toward the victims and their loved ones.

"You can maybe ask if somebody believes that, and they love God and that they love their neighbor – allegedly – how could they be involved in a situation where some people are no longer here that were here before?" Boelter asked, adding, "I’ll let you chew on that one."

Boelter is charged with four felony counts of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated) and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for each count. His bail was set at $5 million.

Boelter’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.