MAINE MANHUNT – Tens of thousands on lockdown as cops expand hunt for person of interest after 22 killed in massacre. Continue reading …

BOOTS ON THE GROUND – Hamas hostage count rises as Israel pulls off most daring raid yet for 'next stages.' Continue reading …

READY OR NOT– No honeymoon for newly-elected speaker as he faces dilemmas from day one. Continue reading …

CONCERNING – Senator says FBI received 'criminal information' from over 40 confidential sources on Joe Biden, Hunter, James. Continue reading …

HALL PASS – Moms rage as high school graduation no longer requires students know how to read. Continue reading …





POLITICS

DENIED – Judge rejects Trump team's requests for immediate verdict in fraud trial after Cohen testimony. Continue reading …

‘CHANGE AMERICA NEEDS’ – RFK's long history of praising Hillary Clinton resurfaces during Independent WH run. Continue reading …

‘VIRTUE SIGNALING’ – Ted Cruz leads effort against Biden's crackdown on gas transportation. Continue reading …

‘EMBARRASSING’ – Republican governor under fire for pushing green policies, warning about 'warming planet.' Continue reading …

MEDIA

REAL CONSEQUENCES – Media pushing Hamas narrative on Gaza hospital 'directly contributed' to endangering US embassies abroad. Continue reading …

BIRTHDAY BEHIND BARS – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich turns 32 while wrongfully detained by Russia. Continue reading …

‘IMMEDIATE RED FLAG’ – Homeschooling family says California made 'burdensome' requirements on faith that makes it difficult to teach their kids. Continue reading …

‘TIME FOR US TO LEAVE’ – Ex-California families say move to red states was caused by leftist policies and taxes. Continue reading …





SHORT QUESTIONS – Dana Perino asks Katie Pavlich to reveal her favorite place in America, her best career advice and more. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN GAINOR – The 3 worst media fails of the Israel-Hamas war… so far. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Wake-up call for university donors after massacre in Israel. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is a propaganda victory for Hamas. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – We have a compromised president in the White House. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The People's House is now officially back in business. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH – We need a greater ability for citizens to protect themselves. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘EVERYTHING I LOVE’ – Morgan Wallen's dream girl revealed. Continue reading …

LIFE-SAVING WEIGHT LOSS’ – Breast cancer survivor says 120-pound weight loss saved her life. Continue reading …

CANCER HOAX – College student accused in TikTok scheme dodges jail despite scamming more than 400 people. Continue reading …

ROBOT RESEARCHERS – A more reliable version of Wikipedia could depend on AI robots. Continue reading …

JUST A LIGHT SNACK – Hungry rhinos are seen up close at the Oregon Zoo in Portland chasing, crushing and then devouring some seasonal Halloween fare. Check it out! See video …



WATCH

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – Gavin Newsom has been running a 'shadow presidential campaign.' See video …

RAND PAUL – This is the greatest threat to our national security. See video …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"After weeks of infighting, the people's House is now back in business. As of today, Republicans unanimously elected a brand-new speaker. He is the 56th speaker of the House, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson. Johnson is a huge proponent of decentralizing our federal government, protecting your children from woke predators, securing our southern border, strengthening America's immigration laws, vowing to make this a top priority."

– SEAN HANNITY







