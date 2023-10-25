FLASHBACK: RFK Jr. endorsed Hillary Clinton multiple times, praised her 'character'

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who recently announced he was running as an independent after initially running as a Democrat, has a long history of supporting two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, despite campaigning as a voice critical of the Washington, D.C., establishment.

In 2000, Kennedy touted Clinton’s "character" in a campaign ad supporting her campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in New York.

Eight years later, Kennedy reaffirmed his support for Clinton by endorsing her 2008 presidential run.

"Hillary Clinton has the strength and experience to bring the war in Iraq to an end and reverse the potentially devastating effects of global warming," Kennedy said in a press release.

"I watched proudly as Hillary won over New Yorkers across the state in her race for the Senate seat my father once held. Since then, she's been re-elected in a landslide victory and proven that she is ready to lead this nation from her first day in office. Hillary will inspire the real change America needs."

Kennedy stumped for Clinton on the campaign trail in her quest for the White House against eventual President Barack Obama and once Obama had won, Kennedy praised her appointment as Obama’s secretary of state, calling her "great."

When Clinton ran again for president in 2016 in a race won by Donald Trump, who had donated to Democrats including Hillary Clinton in the past, Kennedy continued his vocal support with an endorsement .

"I'm solidly for Hillary," Kennedy told Larry King in an interview about his "long-term" friend. "I think Hillary is going to be a very, very good president."

On the campaign trail as an independent candidate, Kennedy has distanced himself from both political parties writing in a Fox News opinion piece this month that he "declared independence from the two political parties and the corrupt interests that dominate them, and the entire rigged system of rancor and rage, corruption and lies, that has turned government officials into indentured servants of their corporate bosses."

Critics have voiced concerns about where Kennedy stands on issues, including Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning, who wrote at Townhall.com that the presidential candidate is "far-left ideologue and radical environmentalist" and a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

At the same time, Kennedy has ruffled liberal feathers by expressing support for the 2nd Amendment and a stronger southern border. He has also faced scrutiny over "hurtful" COVID-19 comments.

The Kennedy campaign told Fox News Digital that "it’s true that Bobby Kennedy used to be a Democrat" but "like millions of Americans, Bobby no longer feels at home in the Democratic Party and he doesn’t feel at home in the Republican Party."'

"Both parties are now controlled by powerful corporate interest who don't have the American people’s best interest at heart. This is why he is running for president as an independent."