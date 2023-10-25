JESSE WATTERS: We have a compromised president in the White House

FOX News host Jesse Watters breaks down reports the FBI received "criminal information" from 40 confidential human sources about the Biden family on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Everything "Primetime" has been saying about the FBI and the Biden family has just been confirmed. For years, we've told you the FBI knew everything the Bidens were up to-- the cash, the Chinese diamonds, American policy for sale. Not only was Biden blackmailing other countries and other countries blackmailing him, but the FBI was blackmailing Biden. Senator Chuck Grassley just announced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has had 40 informants inside the Biden family for the last 15 years. What does that mean? It's exactly what you think. Forty FBI informants going back to the time Joe Biden was vice president, have been providing criminal information to FBI field offices throughout the country.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTER ASKING WHY FBI INFORMANT FILE REFERRED TO HIM AS ‘THE BIG GUY’: ’DUMB QUESTION'

Forty FBI informants have been feeding the bureau exactly what Joe Biden, James Biden and Hunter Biden have been doing all over the world. "Primetime" isn't sure the FBI had this many informants working on the Trump campaign.

So, what does it mean, that the FBI has had the Biden family wired? And what does it mean that the FBI hasn't done a thing? Well, it tells me that the FBI knows all of the president's dirty laundry and is blackmailing them because Senator Grassley also revealed that multiple FBI field offices tried to run this criminal information back to headquarters and were blocked at every corner. This criminal activity was shut down during the Trump impeachment – shut down before the last election – and it's still being shut down today.

Grassley says FBI headquarters deliberately smeared criminal information coming from FBI informants about the Biden family as foreign disinformation, when in fact, after an exhaustive examination, there's never been any information that any of this has been foreign. Even the FBI informant that said the Bidens shook down Ukraine for a $10 million bribe-- that was vetted and found not to be foreign disinformation. But it gets worse. The FBI's attempt to follow up on the $10 million Ukrainian Biden bribe was shut down. The FBI informant who said there's 17 tapes of Biden talking about bribes, that, too, has been shut down.

Despite that there is no evidence that this is foreign disinformation. And while all of this is going on, the FBI has been actively planting information against Donald Trump, doctoring emails and disseminating fake dossiers. The FBI used Biden to get revenge on Trump. They got a dirty politician elected so they could defeat a politician who caught them trying to frame him and fire their director. And now we have a compromised president in the White House being protected by a rogue gang of sick agents. And the American people are the real victims of this stupid inside game. You're paying more for everything, the border is wide open and crime is sky-high. And we have two proxy wars that Biden can't manage. All because the FBI believes it's more powerful than democracy.