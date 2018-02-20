United Airlines pilot hand-delivers woman's lost engagement ring

A woman had her “faith in humanity and airlines” restored after a United Airlines pilot hand-delivered her lost wedding and engagement rings.

Brit Morin, the founder and CEO of lifestyle website Brit + Co, said she lost her rings “somewhere between New York and Jackson Hole” last week while traveling.

Fortunately, the wife and mom didn’t have to go long without her rings. Within a week, the airliner managed to locate the missing jewelry and hand deliver it safely back to her lonely finger.

“A @United gate agent found it, put it in a safe, and then gave it to a pilot to HAND DELIVER it back to me in SF,” Morin wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks United,” she added.

Along with her caption, Morin posted a photo of her rings, which had been delivered in a blue mesh bag, and a handwritten note from the captain.

“So happy I was able to return this ring to you. From day to day, I take pride in getting passengers from point A to point B safely and on time,” captain Jim Moorey wrote. “Today I’m happy to be part of a team focused on making just one individual happy (you!).”

Morin was pleased at the outcome, as were the majority of her Twitter followers who took time to leave positive comments.

“It ain’t all bad. Nice to read a story like this every once in awhile,” one tweeted.

The captain’s son even reached out to Morin, tweeting, “I'm so grateful for you & your family. Glad that my dad could help you on your journey:)”

United Airlines has had its fair share of publicity nightmares recently, which one user pointed out in his comment, writing, “If ever there were a brand that needed something like that. Happy for you, and good on the people at @United who did that. Nice.”

Though most were happy for Morin, one Twitter user was quick to ask, “How do we know you aren't a creation of United's (struggling) PR firm?”

To which Morin assured him that she has “no financial ties” to the major airliner. She's just a happy customer.