Southwest to fly from US to Cancun, Los Cabos

Southwest is adding more surf-and-sun spots to its international route map with flights to Cancun and Los Cabos in Mexico.

The airline said Monday that beginning Aug. 10 it will fly daily nonstops between Cancun and Atlanta and Baltimore and between Los Cabos and Santa Ana, Calif. It will fly on Saturdays only between Cancun and Milwaukee and between Nassau, Bahamas, and Atlanta.

Southwest says that in October, it will start daily nonstops between Denver and Cancun and Saturday flights between Denver and Los Cabos.

Southwest Airlines Co. added international service when it bought AirTran Airways in 2011 and is converting some AirTran routes to Southwest. In January, Southwest announced July service to Aruba, the Bahamas, and Jamaica.