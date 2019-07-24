'Rich Kids of Instagram' stay cool this summer with yachts, private jets

As the weather heats up, many of us can only dream of lounging by a pool or deep-sea diving, but for these lucky teens, that’s very much the reality.

For the Rich Kids of Instagram — otherwise known as the Rich Kids of the Internet — there is no sweating it, as their cold hard cash is enough to keep them cool.

While working people battle sweltering public transportation, these youngsters rely on chauffeur service all the way, whether that’s an air-conditioned Audi or a private jet to their next five-star getaway.

'RICH KIDS OF INSTAGRAM' CELEBRATE THE SUMMER IN LUXURY

A package holiday simply won’t do with the youngsters jetting off to five-star resorts in the Maldives, Dubai and the South of France.

And while families flock to crowded pools and beaches, there is no danger of these teens having to share a body of water — let alone a changing room.

Snaps from their holidays show the Rich Kids relaxing in private pools and even hot tubs on yachts.

A chilled glass of rose is just what the doctor ordered during the heat wave, but as this wealthy lot demonstrates, why have a glass when you can have a magnum?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Those of us who are lucky enough to get away this summer may find us fighting it out for a sunbed, which is certainly not a problem for these teens.

Beach lounging calls for your own private daybed, perfect for capturing that Instagram vision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With no job tying them down and their family’s fortune at their hands, the Rich Kids have had plenty of time to perfect their beach bodies, too.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.