Nude man seen chasing down wild boar after it stole his laptop while he was sunbathing

The incident took place in Berlin

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
One man’s day was quite a boar.

A German man sunbathing in the nude at a lake in Berlin had his leisurely day thrown into a tailspin when a wild boar made off with his laptop.

According to an Instagram post by Adele Landauer, a woman who was at the Teufelssee lake where the incident occurred, a man was sunbathing naked when a female boar and two babies came out of the forest in search of food.

Although Landauer, who explained Berliners “love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born” and wrote there “were many people laying on their towels completely naked,” shared that many of the lake-goers were scared of the wild animals.

The family of boars “seemed to be peaceful,” she wrote in the post – until they apparently developed a taste for electronics.

As Landauer writes in her description of the vents, the boars first ate a pizza from a man’s backpack and then spotted a bright yellow bag, which the mom scooped up and ran away with.

Once they began to run off, the man “realized it was the bag with his laptop” and made chase after the family, as the photos Landauer shared showed.

Fortunately, the chaotic – and hilarious – scene had a happy ending.

“Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success,” the life coach captioned. “This happens when you’re focused on your goals.”

