Best US beaches to visit in 2024, according to Tripadvisor reviews: See which sandy spots made the list

Those looking for their next beach vacation might be in luck as Tripadvisor named the top spots in the United States.

The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the top 10 U.S. beaches to visit in 2024 — and some of these may surprise travelers.

The list is based on user reviews left on Tripadvisor across a year-long period; the list is the second Travelers’ Choice Award for the Best of the Best Beaches.

FROM FLORIDA TO CALIFORNIA, THE MOST POPULAR VACATIONS IN AMERICA TO BOOK RIGHT NOW

This year’s top 10 list includes eight different U.S. states from coast to coast.

See which spots made the highly coveted and reviewed list for 2024.

Here's the countdown.

10. Ocean City Beach — Ocean City, Maryland

TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR SUMMER 2023 REVEALED: SEE IF YOUR PLANNED TRIP MADE THE LIST!

9. Coligny Beach — Hilton Head, South Carolina

8. Driftwood Beach — Jekyll Island, Georgia

7. Santa Monica State Beach — Santa Monica, California

6. Cannon Beach — Cannon Beach, Oregon

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC RANKS TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR NEW ‘WORTH A TRIP’ SERIES: HERE ARE THE TOP SPOTS IN THE US

5. La Jolla Cove — La Jolla, California

4. Hollywood Beach — Hollywood, Florida

3. Poipu Beach Park — Poipu, Hawaii

2. Siesta Beach — Siesta Key, Florida

1. Ka’anapali Beach — Lahaina, Hawaii

The best beach to visit in 2024 is Ka’anapali Beach in the town of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii.

This is the second year in a row it’s claimed the top spot.

Additionally, Ka’anapali Beach is ranked the No. 4 beach in the world, according to nearly 100,000 Tripadvisor reviews.

The beach is noted for having great wildlife sightings plus water sport options.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The town of Lahaina was the main area destroyed in the 2023 Maui wildfires — with the County of Maui confirming over 2,100 acres were burned.

Tripadvisor also noted that although there is never a bad time to visit the island, the winter is great for whale watching and more affordable hotel pricing.

Ranked No. 2 is Siesta Key, Florida, which is known for its great family attractions, while the No. 3 beach in Poipu, Hawaii, is great for snorkeling.

Tripadvisor’s head of editorial Sarah Firshein said the list could be a guide for someone looking for a beach vacation in the near future.

"Whatever your taste and style, these lists are the perfect jumping-off point for spring break plans that haven’t been cemented yet, summer trips that bring together the whole family and even those far-off winter holidays that beg for a beachy reprieve," she said in a media statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company also released a list of the top 10 beaches in the world, including Praia de Falesia in Olhos de Agua, Portugal, Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy, and La Concha Beach in Donosta, Spain.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tripadvisor for further comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle