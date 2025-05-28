Rare 1,600-year-old mosaic from Christian monastery unveiled after centuries of obscurity

A 1,600-year-old Byzantine-era mosaic from a Christian monastery was recently put on public display for the first time, giving a glimpse into life during ancient times.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement about the unveiling of the Be’er Shema mosaic earlier this week. The mosaic was officially opened to the public at the Merhavim Regional Council complex in the Southern District of Israel on Sunday.

The ministry described the art piece as "one of the most impressive mosaics discovered in the south of the country."

ANCIENT JEWISH RITUAL BATH, OLDEST OF ITS KIND IN EUROPE, UNCOVERED BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS

"The approximately 1,600-year-old colorful mosaic presents 55 medallions decorated with hunting scenes, animals and scenes of everyday life," the statement also noted.

The mosaic has 55 medallions, with each telling its own story. Archaeologist Shaike Lender said the scenes depict "mythological characters, baskets of fruit, exotic animals, scenes from everyday life, hunting scenes and more."

"The mosaic was clearly made by the hand of a true artist," Lender added.

"It is comprised of small mosaic stones in a variety of colors, combined with glass and pottery to infuse it with variety."

ANCIENT CHRISTIAN FIGURINES DISCOVERED IN 1,500-YEAR-OLD DESERT GRAVES

The Be’er Shema mosaic was found in 1990 during an excavation in Kibbutz Urim.

Archaeologists don't know its exact age, but they dated it to the Byzantine period of Israeli history, which lasted from 324 A.D. to 638 A.D.

The mosaic was a feature within a monastery that also doubled as a winery to "earn its sustenance," according to Israeli officials.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"The excavation of the complex uncovered a large winepress and warehouses with storage jugs, which were produced on site," the statement said.

The monastery was built near an ancient spice trail road that connected the historic city of Elusa with the port of Gaza.

"It seems that the ancient road upon which this settlement was sited served as a kind of border between the desert and the inhabited part of the country – during the Byzantine period, and perhaps serving as such even earlier, during the Roman period," officials said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Archaeologists also discovered the monastery was part of a large settlement, comprised of several hundred dunams. A dunam, a historic unit of measurement still used in Israel today, is 1,000 square meters each.

The mosaic was extensively preserved by archaeologists.

"[The settlement] served travelers needing a safe place to spend the night, offering protection from potential attacks by raiders from the local Bedouin tribes," the statement noted.

The mosaic was extensively preserved by archaeologists over the past few months.

They treated the mosaic for damage and re-strengthened the tiles. Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) director Eli Escusido applauded the mosaic's opening, saying its site "will serve the public as an open archaeological garden."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I now invite the public to enjoy and to form their own impressions of one of the most beautiful mosaics ever seen here in Israel’s South, here in the northwestern Negev," he said.