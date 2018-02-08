Lindsay Vonn live-tweets flight delay en route to Olympics

Like any weary commuter, alpine skier Lindsey Vonn took to social media to voice her frustration with a particularly treacherous trek: her flight from Munich, Germany, to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games was delayed by six hours.

The 33-year-old Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter on Feb. 7 to highlight the woes of her Lufthansa flight for her 980,000 followers.

“Well hopefully we get to Korea....apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly??? About 2 hours on the plane so far and just siting at the gate. Some Germans and Italians on the plane too. @lufthansa #canweflynowplease” she joked.

Vonn shared that her trip had already gotten off to a funny start, as she not only caught a fellow passenger trying to snap her photo, but the man sitting next to her deplaned before takeoff.

Nevertheless, as ABC News reports that Olympic athletes competing for Austria, Italy and Germany, including German flag-bearer Eric Frenzel, were on board, where there was a will, there was a way.

“There was a technical issue causing a plane change The new departure time will be in approximately 1,5 hours. Apologies for the inconvenience caused!” the airline soon wrote back to Vonn. Exactly 24 hours later, she was ecstatic to report that they at last made it to their destination.

“Well, we made it to Korea!!! After 6 hours on the tarmac before takeoff and a total of 24 hours of travel we are finally here. Hustled over to team processing where the whole staff was waiting since I was the last athlete to come through. THANKS GUYS!! Can’t wait for the opening ceremonies tomorrow!!” Vonn wrote on Instagram on Feb. 8.

According to Time, Vonn is the most accomplished female ski racer of all time, with 78 World Cup wins to date. The 2018 Winter Games mark her first Olympics in eight years, as she had to sit out the 2016 event in Sochi, Russia due to a knee injury.